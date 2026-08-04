Minister Dean Macpherson handsover Management of Elands Bay Slipway, 4 Aug
Minister Macpherson to hand over Management of Elands Bay Slipway, delivering on promise made in January
The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will on Tuesday, 4 August 2026, hand over the interim management of the Elands Bay slipway and related harbour facilities to Cederberg Local Municipality, delivering on a promise he made to the local community during an oversight visit in January this year.
Minister Macpherson will be joined by the Western Cape Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers; the Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer; and the Executive Mayor of Cederberg Local Municipality, Azrial Scheepers.
The handover will be formalised through a Memorandum of Agreement granting Cederberg Local Municipality interim management responsibility for the slipway and related harbour facilities, enabling the municipality to maintain the facilities and undertake approved repairs in support of the local fishing community and SMMEs.
Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 4 August 2026
Time: 10:30
Venue: Elands Bay Community Hall
Address: Main Street, Elands Bay, 8110
Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/WWnydba3Mz2d1957A
Enquiries:
James de Villiers
Spokesperson to the Minister
James.Devilliers@dpw.gov.za
082 766 0276
Lesego Moretlwe
DPWI Media Liaison
Lesego.moretlwe@dpw.gov.za
082 957 2677
#GovZAUpdates
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