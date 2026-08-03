Attorney General James and Governor Hochul Defend New York 287(g) Ban from Federal Attack

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul today released the following statement after the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York denied the federal government's motion for a preliminary injunction blocking New York's ban on 287(g) agreements between local law enforcement agencies and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE):

“As we have said from the start, New York’s ban on 287(g) agreements is legal and will keep our communities safe. Local law enforcement should be focused on local matters, and New York taxpayers should not have to foot the bill for any collaboration with ICE.

“While the court enjoined enforcement of New York’s mask ban, we stand firm in our belief that masked agents do not make New York safer and our offices are reviewing all legal options at this time.”