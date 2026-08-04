Sonoma Magazine Features Celeste White in July/August Women Entrepreneurs Issue

Celeste at home in the olive grove. Celeste and Freckles The Horse Rock Olive Oil

Interview examines the Napa Valley entrepreneur’s work in agriculture, adaptive clothing, philanthropy and historic preservation along with Dr. Robert White

Historic preservation preserves the past but also brings new energy for the future.” — Celeste White

NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sonoma Magazine (on pages 58-59) has featured Napa Valley entrepreneur and philanthropist Celeste White in its July/August 2026 issue highlighting women entrepreneurs of Northern California.The interview examines White’s involvement in several ventures and nonprofit initiatives, including Horse Rock Olive Oil, adaptive-apparel company Stitches Medical, Inc., Lux Forum and the restoration of historic church properties in Napa Valley.White founded Horse Rock Olive Oil after she and her husband, trauma surgeon Dr. Robert White , acquired a small ranch in Napa Valley’s Stags Leap area containing a grove of approximately 100-year-old olive trees. The company produces olive oil from Napa Valley fruit and reflects White’s longstanding interest in agriculture and hospitality.“Olive oil is such a simple, ancient product, but when it is grown and produced with care, it represents hospitality, agriculture, family and the beauty of gathering around a table,” White said in the interview.The Sonoma Magazine feature also discusses the development of Stitches Medical, Inc., which White cofounded with her husband. The company focuses on adaptive clothing for people recovering from surgery or living with illness, injury or disability. Its related brand, WearTootles.com, was developed to provide clothing designed around accessibility, comfort and personal dignity.Historic preservation represents another area of White’s work. She and her husband participated in the restoration of Yountville Community Church, a historic Napa Valley church founded in 1874. The restored property continues to serve as a place of worship and community activity.White is also involved in the ongoing preservation of St. Helena Community Church, a historic property associated with Napa Valley pioneer Joseph B. Chiles. The project has included work with the late architect and preservationist Olle Lundberg and is intended to return the property to use as a gathering place for faith-based and community programs.“Historic places hold memory,” White said. “When a building or community space is restored, it can become a bridge between generations. Historic preservation protects the past while creating new opportunities for service and community life.”The interview further addresses White’s role as president and board chair of Lux Forum, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to connect intellectually curious people with spiritual ideas. Lux Forum organizes lectures, seminars, dinners and other gatherings centered on faith, culture and public conversation.White’s personal and professional interests are connected to several generations of Napa Valley history, including Rancho Catacula and Bar 49 Ranch. Those connections, along with the history of the Joseph B. Chiles family, have influenced her work in agriculture, community development and historic preservation.In discussing entrepreneurship, White encouraged women to build organizations and businesses around needs they understand personally.“The most meaningful businesses often come from something personal—a need you understand, a place you love or a problem you cannot ignore,” White said. “Stay grounded, ask for help and build something that reflects your convictions and makes a positive contribution.”The complete interview appears in Sonoma Magazine’s July/August 2026 issue.About Celeste WhiteCeleste White is a Napa Valley entrepreneur and philanthropist. She is the founder of Horse Rock Olive Oil, cofounder of Stitches Medical, Inc., and president and board chair of Lux Forum. Her work includes agriculture, adaptive apparel, nonprofit leadership and the preservation of historic community properties.Horse Rock Olive Oil is available through HorseRockOliveOil.com and Amazon. Information about Lux Forum programs and upcoming events is available at LuxForum.org. Additional biographical information is available at CelesteWhite.org.About Dr. Robert WhiteRobert A. White, MD, FACS, is a board-certified general and trauma surgeon who has practiced in Northern California for more than three decades. He helped establish the American College of Surgeons-verified trauma program at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa and later contributed to the development of the regional Level II trauma center at Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where he continues to practice. Dr. White cofounded Stitches Medical, Inc. with his wife, Celeste White, and participates in nonprofit, faith-based and historic-preservation initiatives throughout Napa Valley. Additional information is available at RobertWhiteStHelena.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.