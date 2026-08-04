New Memoir Traces One Man’s Life From Classified Missions to Multiple Sclerosis

Author William J. Capello

New Memoir Charts One Man's Journey From Classified Missions to a Life-Altering Diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis

HACKENSACK, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Life's Long Journey, William J. Capello draws on a career spanning top secret military and technology projects for America and the Middle East, work he says was aimed at protecting Israel, Saudi Arabia and Egypt from outside aggressors, alongside educational programs for underprivileged youth and the Quebec water project that delivered clean water to New York reservoirs. A candid, first-person account of resilience, truth and the search for meaning, now available in Hardcover, Paperback, eBook and Audiobook.NEW JERSEY, November 19, 2025. Some stories are too improbable to be invented. That is the premise behind Life's Long Journey, the new memoir from author William J. Capello, a first-hand account of a life lived at the intersection of world events, personal reinvention and, ultimately, a diagnosis that would reframe everything that came before it.Capello's career carried him through public relations, advertising and graphic arts, into top secret government and military projects and across the world to work in the Middle East. Along the way, he says, he worked on military and technology projects for America and the Middle East intended to protect Israel, Saudi Arabia and Egypt from outside aggressors. He helped create educational programs that trained underprivileged youth for technical work and contributed to the Quebec water project to deliver clean water to New York reservoirs. Life's Long Journey is his effort to set that experience down on the page, not as a political tract, but as one person's honest reckoning with what he witnessed and what he came to believe.The book's turning point is deeply personal. Near its close, Capello recounts his diagnosis with Multiple Sclerosis, a moment that transforms the narrative from a chronicle of classified service into a meditation on resilience, family and the meaning we assign to the time we are given.“I wanted to leave behind an honest record of the things I saw and the truths I believe matter. Question what you are told. Think for yourself. Ask the harder questions.”William J. Capello, author of Life's Long JourneyABOUT THE BOOKLife's Long Journey is a true story drawn from facts, personal experience and historical events. It moves through themes of resilience, leadership, family, reinvention and communication, while asking larger questions about power, accountability and the role governments play in shaping the events that define an era.Rather than sidestep difficult subjects, Capello engages them directly. He writes candidly about his conviction that institutions can lose their way when power goes unchecked and the full truth is obscured, and he invites readers to approach his account with curiosity, an open mind and a willingness to weigh perspectives they may not have considered before. The result is a memoir built for readers who value independent thinking and are drawn to a life story unlike any they have read.THE STORY BEHIND THE BOOKThe idea for the book grew out of Capello's desire to preserve what he believes are truths future generations should not forget. Motivated by both personal history and the events he lived through, he set out to document the stories, challenges and observations that shaped him. For Capello, Life's Long Journey is more than a memoir. It is an invitation to a new generation of readers to question accepted narratives and seek the truth for themselves.ABOUT THE AUTHORWilliam J. Capello is an author whose professional life spanned public relations, advertising, graphic arts and top secret government work, including military and technology projects for America and the Middle East. Across those decades he worked on efforts to protect Israel, Saudi Arabia and Egypt from outside aggressors. He contributed to educational programs that trained underprivileged youth for technical work and to the Quebec water project that delivered clean water to New York reservoirs. Those experiences form the foundation of Life's Long Journey, his first book. He continues to write and speak on truth, resilience and the responsibilities of an informed public.AVAILABILITYLife's Long Journey is available now across all major formats, including Hardcover, Paperback, eBook and Audiobook, through leading online retailers and by request at bookstores.Purchase links, updates and additional information are available at the author's official website, www.williamjcapello.com

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