ICE arrests at CA court test balance between immigration enforcement, justice

Since California courts began tracking civil arrests at courthouses June 1 under a new statewide reporting rule, Stanislaus County Superior Court has reported seven — all made by ICE, Court Executive Officer Hugh Swift told The Bee. The actions are part of what attorneys, prosecutors, and court officials describe as renewed courthouse immigration enforcement that is raising questions about court access, public safety and the administration of justice.

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