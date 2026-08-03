Judicial Profile: Orange County Judge Carmen Snuggs-Spraggins

(Subscription required) After years of balancing work, school, and grueling commutes to earn her law degree, Orange County Judge Carmen D. Snuggs-Spraggins brings patience, practicality, and a willingness to hear the person behind each case to her criminal courtroom.

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