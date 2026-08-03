Calif. Supreme Court Reverses Strike Of 'Less Attentive' Juror

(Subscription required) The California Supreme Court held that a prosecutor's claim that a prospective juror was "less attentive" than others is not enough to support a peremptory strike, saying a 2022 California law aimed at prohibiting bias in juror removals requires more than a behavioral reason.

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