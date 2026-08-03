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LA County says a program meant to help people with serious mental illness is gaining traction

CARE Court allows family members, first responders and others to ask a court — by way of a petition — to step in with a voluntary care agreement for someone living with serious, untreated mental illness, such as schizophrenia, to receive community-based mental health services. County officials said petitions filed in L.A. County jumped by about 85% between November 2025 and March 2026, with March seeing a total of 68 petitions.

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LA County says a program meant to help people with serious mental illness is gaining traction

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