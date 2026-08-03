Few Changes in the Weather Expected this Week. No Break from the Heat Anytime Soon.

AUG. 3, 2026

Our weather this week will be feeling very much like what is typical for early August. Monday’s weather maps showed a broad heat dome covering the south central and southwestern U.S., with an unusually strong tough of low pressure stretching from eastern Canada to the eastern Gulf coast. It was this trough that helped to drive a rare summer cold front south across the area on Saturday. While the trough didn’t bring any cooler air, it did bring with it some noticeably drier air. The drier air allowed temperatures Monday morning to fall into the low and mid-60s across the Hill Country and parts of Central Texas. One LCRA gauge located northwest of Junction even recorded a low temperature of 59 degrees!

Sunny, hot, and increasingly humid weather is on tap for this week as our region remains under the influence of the broad heat dome. Forecasts call for the center of the heat dome to hold near the Four Corners region through late week and the upcoming weekend. This more westward position of the heat dome center should help to keep the hottest temperatures over the Desert Southwest, and not across Texas. Nevertheless, it is still going to be a very hot week, and the normal heat safety protocols will need to be followed.

High temperatures Monday through Sunday are forecast to be in the mid and upper 90s across the Hill Country and coastal regions, and near 98 to 100 degrees across Central Texas

Higher humidity levels are expected beginning Monday night, continuing through late week as southerly breezes bring a return of moisture from the Gulf. Peak heat index values this week are forecast to be just slightly higher than the actual air temperature.

A dry weather pattern is forecast throughout the week due to the presence of the heat dome. However, a few spotty rain showers do look possible for the coastal region and areas northwest to just east of Interstate 35 Thursday through Sunday as the sea breeze front become active. The sea breeze front is forecast to push inland from the coast and may help to spark a few widely scattered rain showers. Rain amounts, if any, should total well under a quarter inch.

Looking ahead to next week, very few changes in the weather are forecast. Early next week, the center of the heat dome is predicted to diminish over the Four Corners region, with a new heat dome center to take shape over the central and western Gulf. No significant change in the hot and dry pattern can be expected across our region. Expect daily high temperatures to remain near 98-100 degrees.

Tropical Weather Outlook

Conditions remain very quiet across the tropical Atlantic and atmospheric conditions look to remain unfavorable for tropical cyclone development for at least the next seven days.

Have a great week!

Bob