Public Notice: New Hanover Soil and Water Conservation District special meeting
Please note: This notice has been updated to reflect a location change from Conference Room 138 to Conference Room 137 for the August 4th special meeting.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC – Notice is hereby given that the New Hanover Soil and Water District Board will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. in Conference Room 137 at the New Hanover County Government Center, 230 Government Center Drive, Wilmington, North Carolina. The purpose of the special meeting is to consider a personnel matter in closed session pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 143-318.11(a)(6).
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