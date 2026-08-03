Governor Lombardo announces $250,000 for Nevada’s Youth

Aug 03, 2026

Governor Lombardo announces $250,000 in grant funding to expand outdoor opportunities for Nevada youth

Applications are now open for second round of statewide youth outdoor grants

CARSON CITY, NV – Governor Joe Lombardo and the Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation (NDOR) are proud to announce the second round of grant funding through the Youth Outdoor Growth and Innovation (YOGI) Grant Program, making $250,000 available to expand outdoor education and recreation opportunities for Nevada youth.

The funding represents the second half of a $500,000 biennial appropriation approved by the Nevada Legislature to provide high‑quality outdoor learning opportunities for children aged 18 and younger across Nevada.

“Nevada is home to some of the finest outdoor recreation opportunities in the country, and we want every young Nevadan to have a chance to experience them,” said Governor Joe Lombardo. “This funding will help communities across the state expand programs that give more children the opportunity to experience the outdoors through education, recreation, and hands-on learning experiences.”

NDOR encourages schools, nonprofit organizations, local, state, federal, and tribal governments, and other community groups to apply for YOGI funding.

"Whether it's a child's first hike, a weekend at camp, or learning a new outdoor skill, those moments often become memories that last a lifetime," said NDOR Administrator Denise Beronio. "Through the YOGI Grant, we're helping local organizations create more opportunities for Nevada youth to explore, learn, and experience the outdoors close to home."

Since the program launched in 2024, grant funding has supported 64 projects across Nevada, providing nearly 28,000 youth with opportunities to spend more than 290,000 hours outdoors. Funded projects have included archery clinics, backpacking camps, ski and snowboard lessons, and educational field trips to national parks and monuments.

This funding cycle marks the introduction of the Youth Outdoor Growth and Innovation (YOGI) Grant name. Formerly offered as the Nevada Outdoor Education and Recreation (NOER) Grant, the program continues to support youth outdoor education and recreation and now also includes funding for eligible youth outdoor recreation infrastructure projects. The Nevada Outdoor Education and Recreation (NOER) Grant Programs now serves as the umbrella for the YOGI Grant, the Community Outdoor Recreation and Revitalization (CORR) Grant, and the Cosmos Across Nevada (CAN) Grant.

Applications are due October 5, 2026. NDOR offers a feedback period in August during which applicants may request an initial review of their materials to strengthen their submission. All final applications will be reviewed by NDOR and/or the Advisory Board on Outdoor Recreation Technical Advisory Committee, with awards announced beginning December 2026.

Learn more and apply online at https://ndor.nv.gov/yogi-grants.

For additional information about the YOGI Grant Program, please contact Holly Holwager at 775-684-2731 or NOERgrant@ndor.nv.gov