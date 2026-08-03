Nevada and California Leaders Meet to Protect the Lake Tahoe Basin

Aug 03, 2026

Nevada and California Leaders Reaffirm Partnership to Protect the Lake Tahoe Basin

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today, Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Director Vinson Guthreau met with California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot to reaffirm the longstanding partnership between the two states and advance shared priorities for the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Because the Lake Tahoe Basin straddles the Nevada-California border, protecting one of the nation's most iconic alpine landscapes requires close coordination between the two states. During the meeting, the leaders focused on strengthening wildfire resilience, preserving Lake Tahoe's famed clarity, advancing forest and watershed health, and expanding outdoor recreation opportunities throughout the basin.

"Our two states share some of the West's most important natural landscapes and resources," said Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Director Vinson Guthreau. "Our partnership has a long history, and I appreciate Secretary Crowfoot's leadership and his commitment to the Lake Tahoe Basin. Together, we have accomplished a great deal, and I am confident that continued cooperation between our agencies will benefit the basin, along with its residents and visitors, for years to come."

"It’s a great privilege to partner with the State of Nevada to manage one of the most beautiful and important water bodies in America: Lake Tahoe,” said California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot. “California and Nevada have built a tremendous legacy of shared stewardship across the Tahoe Basin and our collaboration with local and tribal governments, agencies and conservation organizations is focused on helping this region and its communities to thrive. I’m excited to work with Director Guthreau's on this next chapter of this vital partnership."