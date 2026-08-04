The Functionary ranks No. 23 on CRN’s 2026 Fast Growth 150 list.

Ranking No. 23 confirms that the market is moving toward the type of operating model we have been building.” — Sam Darwish

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Functionary, a global outsourcing and technology solutions provider, announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, ranked the company No. 23 on its 2026 Fast Growth 150 list.

The Functionary achieved an 81.4% two-year growth rate, placing it among the top 25 companies on the list. The Fast Growth 150 recognizes fast-growing North American technology solution providers, including managed service providers, systems integrators, strategic service providers and IT consultants.

“Ranking No. 23 confirms that the market is moving toward the type of operating model we have been building,” said Sam Darwish, founder and CEO of The Functionary. “MSPs and mid-market companies are being asked to support more customers, more tools and more AI-enabled services while keeping service levels steady and costs in line. Our growth comes from helping clients manage that pressure inside the systems and processes they already use.”

Three areas are driving that growth:

Global Delivery Expansion: The Functionary has expanded delivery capacity in Manila, Philippines, while continuing to grow its nearshore operations in Mexico, Colombia and El Salvador. Its all-shore model gives clients access to in-office teams, multilingual talent, time-zone alignment and geographic redundancy.

AI Adoption in Live Operations: Turning on an AI tool is the easy part. The Functionary helps clients manage what comes next, including changing workflows, training teams, reviewing outputs and handling the cases that still need human judgment. QA is built into that process, so service improves without creating new problems for the customer.

Faster Access to Specialized Talent: Growth also depends on how quickly the right team can be built. The Functionary uses Right Hire, an AI structured interview solution, to assess role-specific skills earlier and remove scheduling delays, while recruiters and hiring managers still decide who moves forward. In one recent project, the company filled 24 specialized technical roles in 72 hours.

“AI won’t replace support teams, but support teams using AI will outperform those that don’t,” Darwish said. “AI performs better with a human-in-the-loop. AI can find and connect information in the background, while trained humans interpret what the customer is asking, apply context, and decide how to respond.”

The Fast Growth 150 recognition follows The Functionary’s inclusion on CRN’s 2026 MSP 500 and Solution Provider 500 lists.

About the Functionary

The Functionary is a global outsourcing and technology solutions provider that delivers embedded teams across customer service operations, software engineering, and AI-driven automation. The company delivers customized services across more than 20 countries through nine delivery hubs, employs more than 1,600 people globally, and maintains 97% SLA delivery and 98% client retention. Recognized on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year and named a 2025 Bronze Stevie Award winner for Fastest Growing Company, The Functionary partners with organizations including Amazon, McGraw Hill, Gallo, SimplePractice, New Leaf, Connection, CSC, Insight, Denali Advanced Integration, and Scale Computing.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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