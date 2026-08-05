Antioch University Joins the Carnegie Project on the Education Doctorate
Membership in CPED affirms Antioch’s practice-based EdD and expands global collaboration to prepare scholar-practitioners advancing social justice and change.
Antioch University has joined the Carnegie Project on the Education Doctorate (CPED), becoming part of a consortium of more than 165 colleges and universities working to strengthen the Education Doctorate.
CPED is a collaborative professional learning community dedicated to preparing scholarly practitioners—leaders who integrate research, professional knowledge, and disciplined inquiry to address persistent problems of practice and improve the organizations and communities they serve.
Antioch’s Doctor of Educational and Professional Practice is designed for experienced professionals seeking to apply research and leadership skills within their fields.
“In six years, our EdD program has grown into an innovative and transdisciplinary community of scholar-practitioners committed to addressing complex challenges and advancing social justice and meaningful change,” said Lesley Jackson, PhD, Department Chair and Founding Faculty Member of the Doctor of Educational and Professional Practice. “CPED acceptance is an exciting milestone that affirms the collective accomplishments of our students, faculty, and alumni and provides new opportunities for collaboration, innovation, and continued growth as we advance our distinctive model of doctoral education.”
As a CPED member, Antioch will join faculty, students, alumni, and administrators from institutions around the world in shared inquiry, scholarly exchange, and collective improvement. Through this network, Antioch will contribute to ongoing conversations about the future of the Education Doctorate while continuing to strengthen its own distinctive approach to preparing leaders who generate knowledge in practice and improve systems for the public good.
“Joining CPED is an important affirmation of Antioch’s commitment to doctoral education that is rigorous, practice-based, and grounded in social justice,” said Amy Rutstein-Riley, PhD, MPH, Dean of the School of Interdisciplinary and Professional Studies. “This partnership will expand opportunities for our faculty, students, and alumni to learn alongside a global community of scholar-practitioners while contributing Antioch’s distinctive interdisciplinary perspective to the future of the Education Doctorate.”
For nearly two decades, CPED has served as a leading voice in professional doctoral education, advancing a vision of the EdD that is rigorous, relevant, and grounded in practice.
Students entering Antioch’s doctoral programs may also be eligible for the President’s Doctoral Fellowship. The fellowship provides awards of $12,000 based on prior academic performance and work/life experience. Awards are distributed equally over the first two registered years of a student’s program, with recipients expected to remain enrolled full-time, make academic progress each term, and complete each course in which they are registered in order to continue receiving the scholarship.
For more information about Antioch University’s Doctor of Educational and Professional Practice, visit the program webpage.
About Antioch University: Antioch University’s first President, Horace Mann—a well-known abolitionist who is considered the father of public education in the United States—believed that education was the cornerstone of a robust and inclusive democracy. 173 years later, Antioch still carries that DNA. Antioch’s mission is to provide learner-centered education “to empower students with the knowledge and skills to lead meaningful lives and to advance social, racial, economic, and environmental justice.” Today, Antioch is a national university with three interdisciplinary schools comprising hybrid and online programs, as well as on-site programs at the institution’s five campuses in Keene, NH; Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, CA; Seattle, WA; and Yellow Springs, OH. It enrolls close to 4,000 post-traditional age students in a wide variety of professional doctoral and master’s programs, an undergraduate degree completion program, professional certificates, and endorsements. A bold and enduring source of innovation in higher education, Antioch University is a private, nonprofit institution and has been continuously accredited by the Higher Learning Commission since 1927. In 2023, Antioch and its partner Otterbein University announced the founding of the Coalition for the Common Good.
Karen Hamilton
Antioch University
khamilton1@antioch.edu
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