John Finley Joins Cornerstone Companies as Architectural Sales Representative

Cornerstone Companies, John Finley

John's experience, dedication to service, and values align perfectly w/ Cornerstone's commitment to supporting architects designing homes in Florida. We look forward to the relationships he'll build.” — Scott Bussard

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cornerstone Companies, Florida's premier luxury window and door company, is pleased to announce that John Finley has joined the team as Architectural Sales Representative. In this role, Finley will partner with nationally recognized architects designing custom residential projects throughout Florida, providing technical expertise and specification support for some of the state's most distinguished homes.As demand continues to grow for architecturally significant residences across Florida, Cornerstone continues to invest in resources that help architects navigate the complexities of designing with high performance luxury window and door systems. Finley's extensive industry experience and consultative approach will strengthen the company's commitment to serving the country's leading design firms with best in class products and service.Finley brings more than a decade of experience representing premium window and door manufacturers throughout the Southeast and Caribbean. Throughout his career, he has worked closely with architects to develop customized fenestration solutions that balance exceptional design with Florida's rigorous structural and performance requirements. Known for his responsiveness, technical knowledge, and attention to detail, Finley has earned the trust of architects by serving as a reliable partner from initial design through final specification.Prior to his career in architectural sales, Finley served eight years in the United States Navy Seabees (Combat Construction Battalion) as an Engineering Aid. His experience in surveying, framing, roofing, welding, and construction management provides him with a practical understanding of how thoughtful design is successfully executed in the field. He studied Business Management at Palm Beach State College and Florida Atlantic University and also earned a degree in Theology from Bethany College."We are excited to welcome John to the Cornerstone Companies team," said Scott Bussard, CEO of Cornerstone Companies. "Cornerstone has built its reputation by helping architects achieve extraordinary design without compromising performance. As more of the nation's top architects continue to design exceptional homes in Florida, it is important that they have a dedicated partner who understands both their vision and the unique requirements of this market. John's experience, technical expertise, and commitment to service make him an outstanding addition to our team, and we look forward to the relationships he will continue to build with the architectural community.""I am honored to join Cornerstone Companies and represent a company that shares my passion for exceptional architecture and client service," said Finley. "Cornerstone is recognized for providing architects with the finest window and door solutions available, backed by a team that understands the importance of design, performance, and collaboration. I look forward to working with architects across the country as they create some of Florida's most remarkable homes."About Cornerstone CompaniesCornerstone Companies is Florida's premier luxury window and door company, specializing in design driven fenestration solutions for the state's most architecturally significant residences. The company partners with nationally recognized architects, builders, and designers to deliver exceptional products that elevate the beauty, performance, and longevity of every project.Representing an exclusive portfolio of industry leading manufacturers, including Brombal, Kolbe, ES Windows, and Oikos, Cornerstone provides innovative window and door systems that meet Florida's demanding performance standards while preserving each architect's design intent. From concept and specification through installation, the Cornerstone team serves as a trusted partner, offering technical expertise, collaborative support, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.Driven by a passion for exceptional design and superior client service, Cornerstone Companies has earned its reputation as the premier resource for luxury windows and doors in the Florida market.

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