Utah Food Systems Study Assesses Utah Local Food Access, Finds Opportunities for Growth

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) is announcing the release of a commissioned study on Utah’s local food production industries, as directed and funded by the Utah legislature under H.B. 510. The study reports on local food availability, economic conditions and opportunities, barriers to entering the agricultural workforce, and food supply chain gaps. Key takeaways include a comprehensive analysis of Utah agriculture, local industry strengths and economic drivers, and viable opportunities to close supply chain gaps and improve local food access.

UDAF conducted the Utah Food Systems Study statewide with the support of New Venture Advisors via public data analysis, mapping, economic analysis, and statewide engagement. Public participants represented all 29 counties and provided input via surveys, listening sessions, and interviews. Study results show that direct-to-consumer sales remain an important market channel for Utah producers, while direct-to-wholesale sales are increasing. The study also identified significant opportunities to expand direct-to-institution markets.

Recommendations include:

Preserve agricultural land to protect Utah’s long-term capacity to produce food as the state’s population grows.

to protect Utah’s long-term capacity to produce food as the state’s population grows. Invest in workforce development and agricultural education to address labor shortages and build the next generation of producers, processors, and food system professionals.

to address labor shortages and build the next generation of producers, processors, and food system professionals. Expand food system infrastructure —including processing, aggregation, cold storage, and distribution—to strengthen regional supply chains and improve market access for Utah producers.

—including processing, aggregation, cold storage, and distribution—to strengthen regional supply chains and improve market access for Utah producers. Increase collaboration and market development by strengthening partnerships, supporting value-added agriculture, and connecting Utah producers with new consumers and institutional buyers.

“Getting more local food to Utah families is a huge department priority,” said UDAF Commissioner Kelly Pehrson. “The Food Systems Study puts good data behind what we already know: supply chains are complex, but there are things that can and should be done to make our state more food-secure.”

UDAF is committed to turning the study’s findings into action. The department will continue convening producers, processors, distributors, institutions, and other stakeholders to identify solutions and advance recommendations. Existing initiatives—including the Utah Food Security Grant (open for applications now through August 31, 2026), Utah Farm to School, Utah’s Own, agricultural land conservation programs, and other department efforts—will continue to support investments that strengthen Utah’s food system and improve access to Utah-grown and produced food.

The full 2026 Utah Food Systems Study can be downloaded at https://ag.utah.gov/marketing-and-economic-development/reports-and-studies/.