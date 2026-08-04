MODERN PEST SERVICES NAMED USA TODAY’S 2026 BEST PEST CONTROL COMPANY FOR NEW ENGLAND

Modern Pest Services named best Pest Control Company in New England by USA Today.

Recognition highlights Modern Pest’s comprehensive services, regional expertise, and environmentally responsible pest-control options

This award reflects the expertise and dedication of our team, who work to protect New England homes, businesses, and communities while delivering effective and environmentally responsible solutions.” — Alex Vargas, Marketing Director for Modern Pest Services

BRUNSWICK, ME, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern Pest Services has been named USA TODAY’s Best Pest Control Company for New England in the publication’s newly released guide to leading pest-control providers across the country.USA TODAY highlighted Modern Pest Services as an all-in-one provider offering protection from more than 55 common household pests, including ants, mosquitoes, ticks, bedbugs, and termites. The company also provides removal and exclusion services for wildlife, including raccoons, bats, squirrels, and birds. This year, Modern Pest Services has been focused on developing education campaigns against rising threats from the Lone Star Tick, carrying Alpha Gal Syndrome, and the recently identified Bourbon virus.The publication also recognized Modern Pest Service’s commitment to environmentally responsible pest management. Its HomeCare Organic program uses natural pesticides derived from organic materials, including plant-based oils.In addition to insects, Modern Pest Services uses various techniques to manage rodents for residential and commercial clients across New England. In several Boston suburbs, they have used SMART Boxes which are advanced, industrial-grade trapping units that monitor rodent activity and eliminate rodents without the use of pesticides. Since it was implemented in 2022, this technology has mitigated and prevented millions of rats from propagating in cities like Somerville, Cambridge, Malden, Brookline, and Quincy, Mass.“We are honored to receive this recognition from USA TODAY,” said Alex Vargas, Marketing Director for Modern Pest Services. “It reflects the expertise and dedication of our team members, who work every day to protect New England homes, businesses, and communities while delivering effective and environmentally responsible solutions.”Founded in 1945, Modern Pest Services provides residential and commercial pest control throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.About Modern Pest ServicesModern Pest Services blends the expertise of a large company with the personal touch of a local provider. With nearly 80 years of experience, Modern Pest Services ensures you receive consistent, high-quality service from local expert technicians. From general pest prevention using strict Integrated Pest Management (IPM) standards to 24/7 rodent monitoring with advanced SMART Technology, we provide our residential and commercial clients with the safest, most effective solutions.###

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