FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Mai Thao, Community Health Worker

715-421-8942/Mai.Thao@woodcountywi.gov

Celebrate National Farmers Market Week: August 2-8, 2026

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Downtown Farmers Market invites the community to celebrate National Farmers Market Week, which takes place this week, August 2-8, 2026. This annual celebration highlights the vital role farmers markets play in supporting local agriculture, strengthening communities, and improving access to fresh, healthy food.

Throughout the week, the market will feature fresh, locally grown produce, handmade goods, and family-friendly activities, offering residents a chance to connect directly with local farmers and small businesses.

This year, the Wisconsin Rapids Downtown Farmers Market is proud to highlight its participation in the Double Dollar program, which helps increase access to nutritious food. Shoppers using SNAP/EBT can double their spending up to $20 per market day, specifically for the purchase of fresh fruits and vegetables – making healthy choices more affordable for families.

"National Farmers Market Week is a time to recognize the importance of local food systems and the farmers who make them possible," said Mai Thao, Market Manager. "We're especially excited to expand access this year through our Double Dollar program, ensuring more members of our community can enjoy fresh, locally grown produce."

Location: 220 1st Ave S, between West Grand and Goggins Street

Dates/Time: Thursday, August 6 and Saturday, August 8 from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Special Activities: Kids coloring contest, farmers market bingo, treats, and giveaways!

Community members are encouraged to stop by, support local vendors, and experience the many benefits of shopping at a farmers market, from fresher food to stronger local economies.

For more information, please follow us on Facebook or contact:

Mai Thao

Community Health Worker, Market Manager

(715) 421-8942

Mai.Thao@woodcountywi.gov