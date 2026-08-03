Secretary of State Cord Byrd Reminds Floridians of Early Voting Options

For Immediate Release

Monday, August 3, 2026

Deadline to Request Vote-By-Mail Ballot is Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. –

Today, Secretary of State Cord Byrd issued the following statement regarding early voting prior to Florida’s upcoming Primary Election on Tuesday, August 18th.

“Registered Florida voters have the option to cast their ballot at a designated early voting site before election day,” said Secretary of State Cord Byrd. “All 67 counties offer early voting from August 8 – 15, but some counties offer additional days. A statewide list containing early voting locations and times for all 67 counties is available on the Division of Elections’ website.”

Voters in Florida have three options to exercise their right to vote: Vote-by-mail, early voting, and voting at the polls on Election Day. The deadline to request a vote by mail ballot for the Florida Primary is Thursday, August 6, 2026. Voters are encouraged to contact their local Supervisors of Elections office for additional information.

The Division of Elections also posts daily online statistics on early voting and vote-by-mail based on county-specific reports filed by supervisors of elections.

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About the Division of Elections

The Florida Department of State’s Division of Elections supports the Secretary of State, Florida’s chief election officer, in ensuring that Florida has fair and accurate elections. The Division’s three bureaus: Bureau of Election Records, Bureau of Voter Registration Services, and Bureau of Voting Systems Certification, have several responsibilities in the areas of legal compliance and elections administration to ensure that Florida’s election laws are uniformly interpreted and implemented. The Division also assists local Supervisors of Elections in their duties and promotes enhanced public awareness and participation in the electoral process. For more information about Florida’s elections, visit dos.myflorida.com/elections.