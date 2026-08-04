Chicago News Weekly Returns From Summer Hiatus With Dion Dawson Cover, 'The Standard'

Dion Dawson - The Standard

New Cover Story Examines How the Founder of Dion’s Chicago Dream Is Redefining Food Access and Philanthropy

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chicago News Weekly returns from its summer hiatus with a new issue featuring Dion Dawson , Founder of Dion’s Chicago Dream, on the cover under the banner “The Standard.” The cover story, “The Lines He Remembers, The Standards He’s Set,” examines how an Englewood-born Navy veteran transformed his experiences with homelessness and food insecurity into a growing food-access organization centered on fresh produce, paid employment, home delivery and dignity.Dawson has appeared on The Ellen Show, TEDx Wrigleyville and platforms across the country. CNW’s profile moves beyond the familiar success story to examine the once-homeless child who stood in food lines and later created a different way to serve Chicago families.“Black Chicago deserves journalism that goes beyond the headline and takes the time to understand the people changing our city,” said Cheryl Mainor, Publisher of Chicago News Weekly. “Dion Dawson used his own experience to build a better system, and that is exactly the kind of leadership CNW was created to document.” Dion’s Chicago Dream began in 2020 by serving 96 families. By the publication of the CNW cover story, the organization had completed more than 730,000 home deliveries, purchased, packed and delivered approximately 8 million pounds of fresh food, and created more than 60 wage-paying jobs.The Line Stops HereDawson did not return to make the traditional food line move faster. He created a model designed to make the line unnecessary.“Dion has been interviewed before, but we were not interested in simply listing his accomplishments,” said Laura Miller, Managing Editor and Associate Publisher of Chicago News Weekly, who wrote the cover story. “We wanted to understand what happens when the person who once stood in the line is given the power to redesign the system.”Today, Dion’s Chicago Dream serves more than 5,300 households each week and delivers more than 250,000 pounds of fresh food monthly across 182 ZIP codes. As Dawson says in the story, “People think the line is just caring about people. No. That’s the minimum.”Read the complete July 30 edition at www.cnwmedia.com/e-editions . The cover story was written by Laura Miller, with photography by Daryl Wilkerson Jr. of RYL World Photography.About Chicago News WeeklyChicago News Weekly, a publication of CNW Network, delivers news, business, arts, culture politics, and community reporting through the lens of Black Chicago.About Dion’s Chicago DreamDion’s Chicago Dream is a Chicago-based food-access organization that purchases, packs and delivers fresh produce directly to households while creating wage-paying jobs and building systems centered on health equity, logistics and dignity.

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