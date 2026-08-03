Archaeologist Nathan May Reveals the Grueling Reality of 19th-Century Military Campaigns at State Archives Speaker Series

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Aug. 3, 2026 – The Wyoming State Archives Speaker Series invites the public to step into the boots of 19th-century soldiers with its upcoming presentation, "Campaigns in the American West." Featuring archaeologist and cultural resource specialist Nathan May, the event will take place on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. in the Wyoming State Museum classroom.



While modern highways make the vast distances of the American West seem trivial today, the reality for a late-1800s foot soldier was one of grueling endurance. From sun-baked desert plains to freezing, rocky mountain passes, troops marched and countermarched through punishing weather, racing against time to meet the enemy in battle.



Using archaeological insights and historical accounts, May will explore the raw, firsthand experiences of these soldiers, the staggering distances they covered on foot, and how the unforgiving Western landscape fundamentally shaped military strategy.



About the Speaker

Nathan May is an Archaeologist and Cultural Resource Specialist with the Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office. He holds a Master of Arts in Anthropology, with a focus on Historical Archaeology, from the University of Idaho.



May brings extensive field experience to the presentation, having conducted excavations, comprehensive surveys, and advanced metal-detection mapping across precontact and historic sites in the Intermountain, Great Plains, and Pacific Northwest regions. He holds a specialized research interest in 19th-century American pioneer trails and military battle sites.



Event Details

The event is free and open to the public. Participation is available both in person and online, with a live Q&A session following the presentation.

When: Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, at 7:00 p.m.

In-Person Location: Wyoming State Museum classroom, 2301 Central Avenue, Cheyenne.

Virtual Attendance: Registration is required for virtual access. Please visit: eventbrite.com/o/wyoming-state-archives-49902991693.

About the Wyoming State Archives

The Wyoming State Archives Speaker Series takes place on the second Thursday of each month, highlighting the state's diverse history. The Wyoming State Archives ensures the preservation and accessibility of Wyoming's rich history, offering public programming, research resources, and educational series that bring the state's vibrant past to life.



The Wyoming State Archives is fully accessible in accordance with ADA guidelines. For more information or to request special assistance, please contact Sara Davis, Wyoming State Archivist.