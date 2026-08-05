Jason Kennedy, Candace Cameron Bure & for KING + COUNTRY: Free Wheelchair Mission’s 25th Anniversary Miracle of Mobility

Orange County Miracle of Mobility Host Jason Kennedy Virtual Miracle of Mobility Host Candace Cameron Bure Virtual Musical Performance by for KING + COUNTRY

Jason Kennedy to Host Milestone Orange County Celebration Candace Cameron Bure to Host Virtual Event Featuring Music by for KING + COUNTRY

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Landmark Events Celebrate 25 Years of Transforming Lives Through the Gift of Mobility Free Wheelchair Mission , a humanitarian nonprofit that has distributed 1.6 million wheelchairs in 95 developing countries since 2001, announces its 2026 Miracle of Mobility events celebrating the organization’s 25th anniversary.Orange County’s Miracle of Mobility will take place Thursday, September 10, 2026, beginning at 5:00 p.m. PDT at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, California. Television host and producer Jason Kennedy will host the event. The Virtual Miracle of Mobility will stream online Sunday, September 20, 2026, hosted again this year by actress, producer, director, and author Candace Cameron Bure. The virtual program will also feature a musical performance by four-time GRAMMYAward-winning duo for KING + COUNTRY.Together, the events will unite supporters and global partners to celebrate 25 years of transforming lives and raise funds to provide mobility to people living with disabilities in developing countries.Orange County event host Kennedy spent 18 years at E! as host of E! News and Live From the Red Carpet and has been a longtime contributor to NBC’s Today. He has covered major stories around the world and recently guest-hosted and conducted high-profile interviews for Access Hollywood. Kennedy also has a personal connection to disability advocacy through his wife, author and lifestyle expert Lauren Scruggs Kennedy, who experienced limb loss after an accident at age 23. Together, they share a commitment to supporting people living with disabilities.Returning virtual host Cameron Bure is an Emmy-nominated actress, producer, director, and New York Times bestselling author beloved by audiences as D.J. Tanner on the television series Full House and its Netflix reboot, Fuller House. She is also a passionate philanthropist who supports organizations including Free Wheelchair Mission, whose work she has witnessed firsthand by participating in a wheelchair distribution and meeting individuals whose lives have been transformed through mobility.“I’m so grateful to be back hosting Virtual Miracle of Mobility,” said Candace Cameron Bure. “When I traveled to the Dominican Republic, I saw firsthand what the gift of a wheelchair can mean for someone who has been living without mobility. It brings freedom and hope, not only to the person receiving it, but to their whole family. I’ll never forget the families I met and the joy we shared. I had the privilege of being part of their stories, and I can't wait to share these unforgettable moments.”Also returning to the virtual event is musical duo for KING + COUNTRY. Brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone have earned four GRAMMYAwards, 13 No. 1 hits, and more than 5 billion career streams, performing for sold-out audiences across the United States, Australia, and Europe. Deeply committed to humanitarian causes, for KING + COUNTRY first partnered with Free Wheelchair Mission for the inaugural Virtual Miracle of Mobility in 2020.This 25th-anniversary edition of Miracle of Mobility will honor the lives transformed over the past quarter-century while inviting guests to help shape the organization’s next chapter. Through uplifting music, powerful stories from around the world, and virtual encounters with wheelchair recipients, guests will discover how they can help expand possibilities for individuals and families as Free Wheelchair Mission works toward its goal of providing 3 million wheelchairs by 2035.“From the very beginning, this mission has been driven by people across the world who share a heart for bringing mobility to others,” said Nuka Hart, CEO of Free Wheelchair Mission. “As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, I’m especially excited to welcome more of our supporters and distribution partners to Miracle of Mobility than ever before—and to invite even more people to join us in carrying this work forward, transforming lives for generations to come.”Join the movement by attending the Orange County event, streaming the virtual program, or hosting a watch party. Tickets, registration, and additional event information are available at MiracleofMobility.org About Free Wheelchair MissionOver the past 25 years, Free Wheelchair Mission has distributed 1.6 million wheelchairs to people living with disabilities in developing countries. Founded in 2001 by Don Schoendorfer, PhD, Free Wheelchair Mission is a humanitarian, faith-based nonprofit based in Irvine, California, that designs and manufactures cost-efficient, durable wheelchairs for individuals living with disabilities in developing countries. In collaboration with a worldwide network of like-minded partners that facilitates wheelchair distribution, the organization provides renewed dignity, independence, freedom, and joy through the gift of mobility, all at no cost to the recipient.Media Contact:Marketing and Communications949-273-8470info@freewheelchairmission.org

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