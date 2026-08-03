Qwoted Partners With The Podcast Academy to Help Podcasters Find Better Guests and Grow Their Audience

Qwoted Logo The Podcast Academy

Free access to Qwoted gives podcast hosts and producers a faster way to discover credible expert voices, create stronger episodes, and reach new listeners.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qwoted, the expert sourcing platform that helps media professionals find vetted experts and sources, today announced a partnership with The Podcast Academy to give its community free access to Qwoted's podcast guest discovery tools.

The partnership is designed to help podcast hosts, producers, and bookers save time finding qualified guests for upcoming episodes. Through Qwoted, podcasters can post what they are looking for, receive pitches from vetted experts, and connect directly with voices who can bring insight, authority, and fresh perspective to their shows.

Great podcasting starts with great conversations, but finding the right guest can take hours of searching, outreach, follow-up, and vetting. Qwoted helps simplify that process by giving podcasters a centralized platform to find vetted experts and sources and review relevant pitches in one place.

"Podcasters are doing the work of journalists, producers, and community builders all at once," said Shahar Fridman, CMO, Media at Qwoted. "They need credible guests who can add substance to an episode, but they also need a faster way to find them. This partnership with The Podcast Academy helps us make Qwoted available to more creators who are building meaningful conversations and growing loyal audiences."

Free for podcasters, Qwoted supports creators at every stage, from those launching a new show to established teams booking guests across multiple series. The platform gives hosts and producers a practical way to find vetted experts and sources, expand their network, and create episodes that are timely, informed, and valuable to listeners.

The partnership also supports audience growth. By bringing on credible guests with relevant expertise and their own engaged followings, podcasters can create stronger episodes while reaching new listeners through guest-driven promotion and discovery.

The Podcast Academy is a nonprofit professional membership organization that supports podcasters through education, community, networking, mentorship, and industry recognition, including The Ambies®. Through this partnership, Qwoted and The Podcast Academy are giving podcast creators another resource to make the work of producing a show easier and more effective.

"Finding the right guest can change the entire quality of an episode," said Nancy Sanchez, Community Outreach Manager at The Podcast Academy. "Qwoted gives our community a simple, useful way to discover credible voices, save time, and focus more energy on creating great shows."

As of today, podcast hosts, producers, and bookers can start finding their next guest on Qwoted.

About Qwoted

Qwoted is a platform that helps media professionals, podcasters, and content creators find vetted experts and sources. Journalists, producers, and creators use Qwoted to discover relevant experts, receive pitches, and build stronger stories, segments, and conversations.

About The Podcast Academy

The Podcast Academy is a nonprofit organization and the preeminent professional membership body for podcasters. Its mission is to elevate the podcast industry by celebrating the craft of podcasting and connecting, supporting, and celebrating podcasters around the world. The Podcast Academy also presents The Ambies®, the Awards for Excellence in Audio.

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