AQP One’s JBA AICare™ Highlights Sleep as a Key Link Between Cardiovascular and Metabolic Wellness

Introducing JBA AICare Lullaby™, a patent-pending personalized sleep companion that supports relaxation while BioBaseline™ learns overnight recovery patterns

Sleep is often treated as a separate issue. But we believe sleep may be an important bridge between cardiovascular wellness, metabolic wellness, and recovery.” — Tracy (Trang) Nguyen

GARDEN GROVE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AQP One, Inc., a U.S.-based health technology company, today announced the introduction of JBA AICare Lullaby™, a patent-pending personalized sleep companion within the JBA AICare™ ecosystem.

The announcement reflects AQP One’s growing focus on sleep as an important factor in long-term cardiovascular, metabolic, stress, and recovery wellness.

For decades, conversations about cardiometabolic health have focused on calories, cholesterol, blood pressure, and blood sugar. AQP One believes sleep should also be part of that conversation, especially as individuals increasingly use wearable technologies to better understand how the body responds to daily stress and recovers overnight.

“Sleep is often treated as a separate issue,” said Tracy (Trang) Nguyen, Founder of AQP One. “But we believe sleep may be an important bridge between cardiovascular wellness, metabolic wellness, and recovery.”

Most sleep technologies provide nightly sleep scores based on general models or population-level comparisons. JBA AICare™ takes a different approach through BioBaseline™, its personalized wellness framework designed to recognize each individual’s physiological patterns over time.

Through the JBA AICare™ ecosystem, compatible wearable devices such as the JBA AICare Ring™ and JBA AICare Band™ help monitor overnight wellness trends, including heart rate, heart rate variability, respiratory patterns, oxygen saturation trends, movement, and sleep stages. These signals are used to help users better understand how their body recovers compared with their own evolving baseline.

Building on this foundation, JBA AICare Lullaby™ is designed to support the transition from wakefulness to sleep through personalized audio experiences. The feature may incorporate sound-based relaxation elements such as brown noise and binaural acoustic patterns, while allowing users to choose how long the audio remains active before it fades out.

Rather than offering the same sound experience to every user, Lullaby™ is designed to adapt the sleep preparation experience within the broader BioBaseline™ framework. While Lullaby™ supports the journey into sleep, JBA AICare™ and compatible wearables continue monitoring overnight recovery patterns in the background.

Instead of asking only, “How long did you sleep?” JBA AICare™ is designed to help users consider a more personalized question: “How well did your body recover compared with what is normal for you?”

The concepts underlying JBA AICare Lullaby™ were presented to healthcare professionals during the 5th National Psychiatry Conference in Northern Vietnam. The technology has also completed pilot evaluations and entered collaborations with sleep-focused clinical partners.

“We do not believe the future of sleep wellness is simply another sleep score,” Nguyen said. “We believe tomorrow’s health begins tonight. By helping individuals better understand their overnight recovery patterns, we hope to support more personalized wellness awareness.”

JBA AICare Lullaby™ and JBA AICare™ wellness insights are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease. Individuals with sleep disorders, medical conditions, or medication questions should consult a qualified healthcare professional.

As digital health technologies continue to evolve, AQP One envisions JBA AICare™ helping individuals move beyond isolated metrics toward a deeper understanding of their own physiology through continuous monitoring, BioBaseline™ insights, and personalized wellness awareness.

About JBA AICare™

JBA AICare™, developed by AQP One, is a wellness technology platform integrating smartphone-based physiological assessments, BioBaseline™ intelligence, AI-enabled interpretation, and compatible wearable technologies to help individuals better understand longitudinal trends in cardiovascular, metabolic, stress, sleep, and recovery wellness.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.