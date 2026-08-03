George Salinas Injury Lawyers to Host Inaugural Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway in San Antonio

San Antonio, Texas – George Salinas Injury Lawyers will host its inaugural “Ready, Set, School” Backpack Giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 8, providing 500 local students in kindergarten through 12th grade with free backpacks filled with essential school supplies. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the firm’s offices at 6243 IH-10 West, San Antonio, and is timed to coincide with Texas’ tax-free weekend.

The firm designed the celebration to help area families manage the cost of the new school year. In addition to backpacks and supplies, each participating student will receive a child safety kit intended to reinforce safety awareness.

The celebration will also feature family-friendly activities, including face painting, free haircuts, balloons and light snacks.

As George Salinas Injury Lawyers marks its 20th year of service in San Antonio, it has connected the event to its emphasis on client education and its interest in supporting local students and families.

“Watching our community’s children succeed is incredibly important to us,” said George L. Salinas, Chief Executive Officer and founder of George Salinas Injury Lawyers. “By providing backpacks, supplies, safety resources and a fun family atmosphere, we hope to make the start of the school year a little brighter for 500 local students and their families. This event reflects who we are as a firm — one that cares deeply, advocates strongly and believes in the power of education.”

The firm said it expects strong community turnout and encourages families to arrive early, as backpacks will be distributed while supplies last.

The Back-to-School Celebration is the latest in a series of community initiatives from the firm, which recently raised $7,000 for the San Antonio nonprofit Kinetic Kids through a jersey auction at a San Antonio Missions game. The firm has said it views such efforts as an extension of its day-to-day work educating clients about their rights and the legal process.

George Salinas Injury Lawyers invites San Antonio families to attend the Aug. 8 event at its offices on IH-10 West.

George Salinas Injury Lawyers is a San Antonio-based personal injury law firm with an additional office in Austin, Texas. Founded two decades ago, the firm represents clients in commercial motor vehicle and 18-wheeler collisions, car and motorcycle accidents, wrongful death and workplace injury cases. Its attorneys bring more than 110 years of combined legal experience and have recovered more than $100 million for injured clients. Many of the firm's attorneys began their careers representing insurance companies, and the firm offers bilingual services in English and Spanish. George Salinas Injury Lawyers is committed to client education, direct attorney access and active involvement in the San Antonio community.

George Salinas Injury Lawyers

6243 I-10, Ste. 955 San Antonio, TX

210-225-0909

taguilar@salinastriallaw.com

https://www.salinastriallaw.com/

Press Contact : Dr. Tracy L. Aguilar

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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