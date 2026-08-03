RNC, NJGOP Demand Records After Democrats Admit Noncitizens Are on New Jersey Voter Rolls

COLTS NECK, N.J. – The New Jersey Republican Committee (NJGOP) has joined the Republican National Committee (RNC) and Congressman Tom Kean Jr. (NJ-07) to request records through the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) from New Jersey election officials following Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s admission that noncitizens are on the state’s voter rolls.



“Mikie Sherrill admitted what the RNC and NJGOP uncovered through public records weeks ago: noncitizens are on New Jersey’s voter rolls,” said RNC Chairman Joe Gruters, referring to the governor’s July 21 st announcement that 6,600 people were erroneously registered to vote between June 2023 and June 2024 when applying for drivers’ licenses despite stating they were not citizens. “If New Jersey officials are properly maintaining their voter rolls, they should have no problem handing over the records. Voters deserve transparency and confidence that only eligible citizens are registered to vote.”



During a press conference that followed the governor’s announcement, NJGOP Chairwoman Christine Giordano Hanlon held a press conference with Republican lawmakers to share some initial findings from records requests made by the NJGOP’s Election Integrity Task Force. “The governor is now acknowledging what the NJGOP has long warned about and recently proved: noncitizens are on New Jersey’s voter rolls,” said Chairwoman Hanlon. “Garden State voters have every right to know how this happened, how many ineligible registrations remain, and what is being done to remove them.”



The NVRA requires states to maintain accurate voter rolls and make voter list maintenance records available to the public. The requests seek records related to how election officials identify, investigate, and remove ineligible registrations, including noncitizens and voters who have moved.



“I’m proud to fight alongside the RNC and NJGOP to clean up New Jersey’s voter rolls and protect the integrity of Garden State elections,” said Congressman Kean. “Voters deserve transparency and confidence that only eligible citizens are registered to vote.”

About the NJGOP

The New Jersey Republican State Committee is the official entity of the Republican National Committee and represents more than 1.6 million Republicans registered in New Jersey. For more information, visit NJGOP.org.