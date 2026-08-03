AUSAML Launches AML Compliance as a Service for Real Estate Agents, Developers and Conveyancers for Tranche 2

Real estate agents, developers and conveyancers providing a designated service have to put an AML program in place to avoid potential regulatory penalties.

We support real estate agents, developers and conveyancers with a compliance function that scales with their transaction volume, so a simple sale doesn't carry the same overhead as a complex purchase.” — Rana Datta

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australian property has long been an attractive channel for laundering illicit funds because of the high values involved. AUSTRAC has previously reported suspicious transactions linked to overseas property interests alone exceeding $1 billion in a single year in 2020. As of 1 July 2026, real estate agents and conveyancers who broker the sale, purchase or transfer of property are AUSTRAC reporting entities, brought under the same AML/CTF regime that has governed banks for close to two decades.Obligations under the AML/CTF Act now apply to any agent or conveyancer who brokers a property transaction, regardless of price or which side of the deal they act for. The AUSTRAC enrolment deadline of 29 July 2026 has now passed. Agencies and conveyancing practices that have not enrolled, completed a risk assessment, implemented a written AML/CTF Program, appointed a qualified AML/CTF Compliance Officer, and put Customer Due Diligence, sanctions/PEP screening and Suspicious Matter Reporting processes in place are already operating in breach of their obligations.The compliance workload varies significantly by transaction type. A straightforward residential sale between individuals requires modest due diligence. A transaction involving a family trust, a corporate seller, or a foreign buyer or seller can involve verifying a dozen or more related parties, including trustees, directors and beneficial owners. Agencies and conveyancing practices now need to tailor their compliance operations to the transactions they handle and not a single generic checklist.Penalties for non-compliance are significant for both the firm and responsible individuals, and in several areas, AUSTRAC does not need to prove intent, only that the breach occurred, and in civil cases , AUSTRAC does not need to prove intent, only that the breach occurred.A Compliance Service Built for Real Estate Brokering and ConveyancingAusAML provides a dedicated AML/CTF Compliance-as-a-Service (CaaS) offering for real estate agents, buyer's agents and conveyancers, covering the full lifecycle of Tranche 2 compliance from program setup through to managed operations. The service is curated by former regulators, senior compliance leaders and locally based AML specialists, and is scaled to a business's actual business requirements and transaction volumes.The service is built around three components:- Build: AML/CTF Program setup, AUSTRAC enrolment, risk assessment, employee due diligence, staff training, and continual program review- Advise: a named, fractional AML Compliance Officer providing internal and annual AUSTRAC reporting, advice on customer acceptance, and regulatory liaison- Operate: KYC collection, identification and verification, PEP/sanctions/adverse media screening, customer risk rating, enhanced customer due diligence (where required) and SMR preparation and filingPricing for the service starts at $2,000 per month for the Complete Coverage (Compliance-as-a-Service) package, which includes compliance program development, ongoing advisory support, day-to-day compliance operations, and the assignment of a dedicated fractional AML/CTF Compliance Officer.For businesses that already have an established AML compliance program and in-house advisory capability, an operations-only service is available from $800 per month.The indicative pricing is based on businesses processing approximately 120 property transactions annually for real estate agencies and 240 transactions annually for conveyancing practices, with annual billing.For agencies and conveyancing practices that missed the enrolment deadline, the priority now is closing the gap quickly rather than starting from scratch. AUSAML's model lets business owners meet their obligations without diverting time or resources away from client work, and giving them a named compliance officer for every judgement call."Real estate transactions are exactly the kind of high-value, ownership-structure-heavy activity that money launderers have historically exploited," said AusAML spokesperson, Rana Datta. "With the enrollment deadline now behind us, the businesses we're hearing from most are the ones that are now understanding the scale and complexity of their compliance obligations. Our job is to give agents and conveyancing practices a compliance function that scales with their transaction volume, so a simple sale doesn't carry the same overhead as a complex trust or foreign-buyer purchase."About AusAMLAusAML is an Australian AML Compliance as a Service provider established to serve professional services firms, real estate agencies, high-value goods dealers, and other businesses entering Australia's AML/CTF framework under the Tranche 2 reforms. The team comprises former regulators, senior compliance leaders, and locally based AML specialists. For more information, visit ausaml.com.This press release is published for informational purposes. AUSTRAC regulatory deadlines and penalty figures are based on publicly available guidance as at the date of this release and are subject to change. Businesses should seek independent legal or compliance advice regarding their specific AML/CTF obligations under the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Act 2006 (Cth).

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