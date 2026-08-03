Rose Bowl Aquatics Center to Temporarily Relocate Programs Ahead of 2028 Olympic Diving Competitions

The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center in Pasadena California rbac logo

The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center will temporarily relocate programs beginning April 1, 2027, while permanent improvements are completed ahead of LA28.

This temporary relocation is not a pause in the RBAC's mission or programs. It is a transition and an investment in what comes next.” — Melanie Sauer, Executive Director, Rose Bowl Aquatics Center

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEContact: Ralph Porrazzorporrazzo@rosebowlaquatics.org(626) 564-0330 x 421Rose Bowl Aquatics Center to Temporarily Relocate Programs Ahead of 2028 Olympic Diving CompetitionsPASADENA, CA - August 3, 2026 - The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center (RBAC), a nonprofit that has served the community for more than 36 years, announced today that it will temporarily relocate its programs and operations beginning April 1, 2027 , as the Los Angeles Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games 2028 (" LA28 ") prepares the facility to stage Olympic diving competitions in July of 2028.The RBAC's programs will continue operating at nearby locations throughout preparations for the 2028 Games and through their conclusion, with a planned return to the RBAC in fall 2028. During this time, the facility is expected to receive welcomed improvements, anticipated to include the diving tower, pools, and related mechanical systems which will allow the RBAC to serve its community for generations to come."This temporary relocation is not a pause in the RBAC's mission or programs. It is a transition and an investment in what comes next," said Melanie Sauer, Executive Director of the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center. "Throughout this process, our commitment remains the same: to provide exceptional aquatics programming, maintain our strong sense of community, and continue serving participants of all ages and abilities."RBAC said it is incredibly grateful to have early commitments with several partners including schools, colleges, cities, and other nonprofit pools whose partnerships will help the organization continue serving the community throughout the transition. “It is our opportunity to collaborate with our aquatics colleagues across the local area with the hopes of greater access to aquatics and increased awareness of water safety,” said Arvin Varma, RBAC’s Chief Operating Officer."This is a once-in-a-generation moment for the RBAC and the local area," Sauer said. "It is both an honor to play a role in welcoming the world to Pasadena and to leave a lasting legacy for everyone who calls the RBAC home."Over the coming months, RBAC will share additional details about program locations, timelines, and facility improvements. Updates will be posted at rosebowlaquatics.org/LA28.About the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center For more than 36 years, the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center has empowered its community with water safety skills, competitive achievement, lifelong friendships and wellness, and a love of the water. RBAC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located at 360 N Arroyo Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91103. Learn more at www.rosebowlaquatics.org ###

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