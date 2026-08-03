ESI and ChemPMC Launch PolymerEdge, a New Source of Polyolefin Price and Market Intelligence

New joint venture combines realized price references, trade analysis, cost/margin analytics and market expertise to provide greater clarity to PE and PP markets

THE WOODLANDS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ethylene Strategies International (ESI) Advisory Services and Chemical & Polymer Market Consultants are pleased to announce the launch of PolymerEdge, a new joint venture created to deliver greater clarity and transparency to the North American polyolefin market.PolymerEdge brings together ESI’s established energy and petrochemical cost analytics with ChemPMC’s global polyolefin market expertise. The service is designed to help producers, converters, distributors, and other market participants better understand realized pricing, production economics, trade flows, market conditions, and the forces shaping the outlook.Initial coverage includes high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, linear low density polyethylene, homopolymer polypropylene, and copolymer polypropylene.At the center of the service are two proprietary price references: the Domestic Average Realized Price, or DARP™, and the Export Average Realized Price, or EARP™. These references are calculated using actual reported values and volumes through documented and repeatable methodologies, providing an objective view of realized polyolefin prices.The price references are supported by detailed analysis of production costs, producer margins, supply and demand conditions, and domestic and international trade flows. PolymerEdge also provides a short-term price outlook based on market data, economic models, and the experience of its advisors.“There is significant demand for credible market reporting that combines actual data, insightful analysis, and practical value,” said Adrian Beale, CEO of ESI. “PolymerEdge was created to meet that need. By combining ESI’s analytical capabilities with ChemPMC’s polyolefin market expertise, we can provide customers with a clearer and more complete understanding of the market.”Beale added, “I have worked with Esteban since our early days at CMAI. He is one of the most experienced and insightful consultants working in the global polyolefin industry, and I am delighted to partner with him and ChemPMC on this initiative.”“The North American resin market does not suffer from a lack of opinions. It suffers from a lack of transparent, repeatable measurements of realized value,” said Esteban Sagel, CEO of ChemPMC. “PolymerEdge’s DARP™ and EARP™ references were designed to address that gap.”“Price data alone, however, is not enough. Market participants also need to understand what is driving those prices and what may happen next. PolymerEdge combines realized price references with cost, margin, trade, and market analysis to provide the context companies need to make better commercial and strategic decisions.”For additional information, visit the PolymerEdge website at www.polymeredge.com About PolymerEdgePolymerEdge is a joint venture between Ethylene Strategies International Advisory Services and Chemical & Polymer Market Consultants. PolymerEdge provides realized polyolefin price references, production cost and margin analytics, trade and market analysis, price forecasts, and direct access to experienced industry advisors.About Ethylene Strategies International (ESI)ESI Advisory Services provides independent market intelligence and strategic guidance across the energy and petrochemical value chain. Combining rigorous supply and demand analysis, detailed forecasting, advanced analytical tools, and decades of commercial experience, ESI helps clients understand market movements, manage risk, and improve profitability. For additional information, visit the ESI Advisory Services website at www.esic2.com About Chemical & Polymer Market ConsultantsChemPMC is an independent petrochemical and polymer consulting firm that helps clients understand complex markets and make better informed business decisions. The company provides tailored consulting, training, and expert witness services, combining rigorous analysis with practical industry experience and direct access to experienced advisors. For additional information, visit the ChemPMC website at www.chempmc.com

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