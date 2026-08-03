Building a better Brainerd: Highway 210 overnight traffic switch Aug. 9-10 (Aug. 3, 2026)

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Washington Street update

BAXTER, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation will shift traffic and install an updated in-town detour overnight Sunday, Aug. 9, into Monday, Aug. 10, on Highway 210. Expect sudden stops, flaggers and changing traffic control as crews move the work zone west toward Kingwood Street.

The new C Street and Highway 25 roundabout will open to local access. Highway 210, Mill Avenue and Crow Wing County Road 3 will remain closed to complete the roundabout through early September.

Beginning Monday morning, Aug. 10, Washington Street/Highway 210 will close between 10th Avenue Northeast and Kingwood Street for railroad-segment work through fall.

Highway 210 work zone and impacts

Eastbound detour (PNG) : South Sixth Street, Oak Street, Highway 25 and Tenth Avenue Northeast

: South Sixth Street, Oak Street, Highway 25 and Tenth Avenue Northeast Westbound detour (PNG) : 10th Avenue Northeast, Highway 25, Oak Street and South Eighth Street

: 10th Avenue Northeast, Highway 25, Oak Street and South Eighth Street Temporary signal at 10th Avenue Northeast and Highway 25



Mini roundabouts at Oak Street and 13th Street Southeast, and Oak Street and South Eighth Street



Yield entering roundabouts and go slow. Large vehicles may use the center islands.

Expect lane shifts, reduced speeds and stop-and-go traffic at busy times.

Regional and truck detours remain in place (PNG). Trucks are reminded that Mill Avenue/County Road 3 is closed to/from Highway 210, and they should follow the truck detour.

MnDOT will monitor traffic and adjust as needed. Please stay alert as drivers adjust to the new pattern.

Brainerd remains open

Local access will be open and maintained for residents, workers and visitors along the corridor. Here are a few tips:

Follow signs; expect gravel, grooved pavement and sidewalk detours.

Use C Street and Highway 25 for north access.

Mill Avenue and County Road 3 remain closed; use E Street, Fourth Avenue Northeast, C Street and Highway 25. Trucks detour (PNG): Northwest Fourth Street, Riverside Drive, Beaver Dam Road and County Road 49.

Tight turns on city streets—semis use caution or take the regional detour.

Use C Street and B Street to reach areas north of Highway 210 between Gillis Avenue and Fifth Street.

Businesses, the funeral home and the school remain open via 10th Avenue Northeast.

Use Oak Street and 13th Street Southeast to reach areas south of Highway 210.

Highway 210 railroad segment — Fifth Avenue Northeast to Kingwood Street

Crews will rebuild lanes and entrances, replace the 13th Avenue Southeast and Gillis Avenue signal, update city watermain and storm sewer systems, and rebuild sidewalks and approaches. Drivers are reminded to slow down in work zones and watch for workers, equipment and changing road conditions.

All lanes will reopen over the 2026-2027 winter season and in spring 2027, work will commence between Baxter Drive and Kingwood Street.

When the project is complete in 2027, the $46 million investment will bring safer travel, smoother traffic flow and dependable access — creating a better and more beautiful Brainerd.

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