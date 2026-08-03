Governor Kotek Announces $10 Million Regional Infrastructure Fund for Oregon's Small Communities

Salem, OR – Today, Governor Tina Kotek announced that the application portal has opened for the state’s Regional Infrastructure Fund (RIF), following a $10 million investment from the 2026 legislative session that will help Oregon's small communities and tribes plan for and build needed infrastructure projects.

“Infrastructure is where economic development begins,” Governor Kotek said. “Communities have a tough time attracting new employers, building housing, or growing their main street businesses without reliable water, roads, and sites ready for investment. The Regional Infrastructure Fund is designed to meet our small, rural, and tribal communities where they are, whether that means supporting the engineering work that gets a project shovel ready or helping move construction forward.”

The program is open to Oregon local governments and federally recognized tribes with populations under 25,000. The Request for Grant Applications (RFGA) opens Monday, August 3, 2026, and closes Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. PDT.

The RIF funding was allocated as part of House Bill 5204, the state's 2026 economic development package championed by and signed into law by Governor Kotek in April 2026. The RIF is administered by Business Oregon, the state’s economic development agency.

Two Funding Types

Construction Grants ($100,000 – $1 million) : Site acquisition, infrastructure construction, and related improvements.

: Site acquisition, infrastructure construction, and related improvements. Planning Grants ($25,000 – $250,000): Land-use planning, engineering, feasibility studies, and research related to constructing an infrastructure project.

Applications will be evaluated on criteria such as project readiness and alignment with regional community and economic development priorities established by Regional Solutions Advisory Committees. A full scoring matrix and eligibility details are available in the RFGA.

How to Apply

Applicants should review the complete RFGA for eligibility requirements, application materials, and submission instructions, and submit applications through the RIF portal at www.oregon.gov/biz/programs/RIF/.

Applicant questions due : Wednesday, September 2, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. PDT

: Wednesday, September 2, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. PDT Responses posted : Wednesday, September 9, 2026

: Wednesday, September 9, 2026 Notices of Award anticipated: October 30, 2026

An informational webinar for applicants is scheduled for Tuesday, August 18, 2026; details will be posted on the program website.