Wecom Fiber Names Kevin Stamey Chief Operating Officer to Lead Arizona Fiber Buildout

Kevin Stamey Wecom Fiber Logo

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wecom Fiber today announced the appointment of Kevin Stamey as Chief Operating Officer. In the role, Stamey will lead design and engineering, construction delivery, and BEAD program execution as the company scales one of the largest broadband expansion efforts in Arizona.

Stamey brings decades of experience building and scaling fiber networks. Most recently, as Vice President of West Coast Operations at Astound, he led construction, engineering, and field operations through a period of rapid growth and played a central role in planning and securing major BEAD funding and other large grant-funded builds. That experience aligns directly with the work ahead at Wecom Fiber.

Wecom Fiber is executing an aggressive buildout across an eight-county footprint in northern and western Arizona, funded through a combination of private capital and grant programs. The company is investing significant private capital to build fiber in competitive markets including Flagstaff, Prescott, Prescott Valley, and Cottonwood, while its grant-supported program, anchored by nearly $196 million in BEAD funding, the largest such award in the state, extends high-speed fiber to approximately 66,000 homes and businesses across underserved and rural communities. With construction underway across additional markets throughout its eight-county footprint, the company expects to bring fiber to more communities in the months ahead. As COO, Stamey will lead the operations engine responsible for turning that plan into fiber in the ground and customers online.

"Kevin is a proven operator who knows how to build fiber networks at scale and on standard," said Rachel Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Wecom Fiber. "As we accelerate one of the largest broadband buildouts in Arizona, his leadership across construction, engineering, and field operations will be central to delivering for the communities we serve."

"Wecom Fiber is taking on one of the most important broadband builds in the state, and doing it with a genuine commitment to the communities it serves," said Stamey. "I am excited to join the team and help deliver reliable, high-speed fiber to the homes and businesses that need it most."

About Wecom Fiber

Wecom Fiber is an Arizona-based fiber broadband provider focused on delivering reliable, high-speed internet to underserved and rural communities. With roots dating back to 1956, the company combines local expertise with modern infrastructure to expand connectivity and close the digital divide across the state.

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