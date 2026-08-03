ICYMI: Ayotte’s Trump Problem Grows as His Approval Ratings in New Hampshire Take Another Steep Slide
ICYMI: Ayotte’s Trump Problem Grows as His Approval Ratings in New Hampshire Take Another Steep Slide
A new survey from UNH shows Donald Trump’s net approval rating has once again hit a pathetic new low, hitting his worst reading since October 2017. 62% of Granite Staters disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy, down eight points in a single month.
This comes as a shock to no one, as Trump’s costly and chaotic trade wars with Canada have hammered New Hampshire’s small businesses, and Granite Staters are facing sky-high prices at the gas pump and the grocery store.
No one is sinking faster alongside Trump’s free fall than Kelly Ayotte, who thought Donald Trump was the “right choice” for the country. Ayotte continues to stay silent, as Trump wreaks havoc on New Hampshire’s economy. It’s no wonder Ayotte has the worst approval ratings of any first-term New Hampshire governor in more than 30 years.
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Granite Post: UNH poll: Trump’s slide in New Hampshire deepens. Ayotte and Sununu are running in his shadow
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President Donald Trump’s job approval in New Hampshire fell to 37% according to Granite State Poll data released Wednesday by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center, with 62% of residents disapproving.
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His net rating of -25 is a point below June’s -24, which was already his worst reading in the state since October 2017.
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The number that sank Trump most this month is on the economy.
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Net approval of Trump’s handling of the economy dropped from -17 in June to -25 in July, an 8-point slide in a single month.
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Trump stood at -14 in February, before the Iran war, and the intensity of opposition has hardened since: 54% of all New Hampshire adults now say they strongly disapprove of the president, the fourth straight month that figure has sat at 52% or higher. His floor is holding at 79% approval among Republicans, while 23% of independents and 2% of Democrats approve. Among residents aged 18 to 34, 83% disapprove.
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That is the environment Gov. Kelly Ayotte (R), who endorsed Trump.
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The Survey Center’s June election polling found Ayotte’s lead over Democrat Cinde Warmington narrowing.
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