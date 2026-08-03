Westchester County Highlights Mosquito Control Program in New Public Health Video

Published: 03 August 2026

The Westchester County Health Department is highlighting the County's Mosquito Control Program and the important role residents play in reducing mosquito populations and protecting public health in a new video. The video provides an inside look at how the Westchester County Department of Health monitors mosquito activity, conducts surveillance for mosquito-borne diseases and works throughout the season to reduce mosquito breeding sites. It also offers practical tips residents can take at home to help keep mosquitoes from breeding on their properties.

Watch the video.

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said: "Protecting public health starts with prevention. Our Mosquito Control Program is an important part of keeping Westchester residents safe from mosquito-borne illnesses, but it is a shared responsibility. This new video gives residents simple, effective steps they can take to eliminate standing water and help reduce mosquito populations in their own neighborhoods."

Westchester County Legislator Anant Nambiar said: “We know how active our Westchester residents are so our County Health Dept. works hard to make sure they are safe and protected during their outdoor activities. These suggestions and tips are easy to follow and helpful to keep us all safe and avoid unnecessary mosquito issues.”

Westchester County Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler said: "The vast majority of mosquito breeding happens in places around our homes and neighborhoods. Emptying containers that collect water, cleaning gutters, maintaining pools, and eliminating standing water can make a tremendous difference. We encourage every resident to watch the video and do their part to help protect their families and communities."

Throughout mosquito season, the Department of Health conducts surveillance by trapping and testing mosquitoes for diseases such as West Nile virus while working with municipalities and residents to identify and eliminate breeding areas whenever possible.

Residents are encouraged to:

Eliminate standing water from containers, flowerpots, birdbaths, and gutters.

Keep swimming pools properly maintained.

Wear insect repellent when spending time outdoors.

Wear long sleeves and pants during peak mosquito activity at dawn and dusk.

Ensure window and door screens are in good repair.

The County's mosquito surveillance and control efforts are part of an ongoing commitment to protecting the health and well-being of Westchester residents through education, prevention, and early detection.