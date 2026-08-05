Author Edward Nadel Announces the Release of Children’s Book Augie’s Adventures in the City

Edward Nadel Holding His Book Augie’s Adventures in the City

A Delightful New Children's Tale of Curiosity, Wonder, and Adventures

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Augie’s Adventures in the City, a new children’s book by debut author Edward Nadel and illustrated by Tzvi Kogan, introduces young readers to a world of curiosity, imagination, and friendship. Published for children ages 5 to 9, the first book in this series is designed to capture the magic of childhood discovery.About the BookMeet Augie, a friendly little brown turtle who shares his life in the forest with Defer and Hotie the donkey twins, Harvey the inchworm, and Tyler his whistling cousin. One sunny day, Augie’s slow and steady wandering leads him right into a big adventure as he crawls into a deep garden hole! Just when he thinks he is stuck, a kind boy named Josh helps him out. Follow Augie as he leaves his cozy home for an unforgettable trip to the lively world of New York City with his new friend Josh. It’s a heartwarming story about how a little turtle can become the very best of friends with big humans, no matter how different they are.About the AuthorEdward Nadel’s professional career spans education and technology, rooted in a lifelong passion for teaching and helping children learn. He began his career as a licensed mathematics teacher in the NYC school system in Brooklyn and has tutored students from kindergarten through high school for many years. After serving in the military, Nadel transitioned into the technology sector as a corporate programmer and spent 25 years in corporate IT management. Throughout his career, his commitment to education remained steadfast, with several of his tutoring students achieving admission to specialized institutions such as the Bronx High School of Science.“We consider books to be like good friends. My hope is that Augie becomes one of those friends for children — something they return to as they grow.”— Edward Nadel, AuthorAbout the IllustratorThe book comes to life through the vibrant and expressive artwork of illustrator Tzvi Kogan. Kogan’s colorful visual narrative adds meaning, personality, and humor to the storytelling, helping to spark young readers' imaginations and bringing Augie’s world into vivid detail.The Augie SeriesAugie’s Adventures in the City serves as the inaugural title in a series exploring new themes, friendships, and life lessons for young readers. Additional titles in this series are:• Augie Goes to the Doctor• Augie Goes to the Library• Augie Goes Camping• Augie Goes to the Parade• Augie Goes to the FirehouseUpcoming titles include:• Augie Goes on a Rescue• Augie Goes to the County FairAvailability & Book DetailsAugie’s Adventures in the City is available in Paperback and Kindle on Amazon, as well as through select retail channels. Bulk ordering options are available for schools, libraries, and educational programs.Visit Augie’s website: www.augietheturtleandfriends.com Title: Augie’s Adventures in the CityAuthor: Edward NadelIllustrator: Tzvi KoganFormats: Paperback & KindleISBN: 978-1941015551Media & Ordering ContactFor press inquiries, review copy requests, interview availability, or institutional ordering details, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.