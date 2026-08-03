ICYMI: Ayotte’s Trump Problem Grows as His Approval Ratings in New Hampshire Take Another Steep Slide



A new survey from UNH shows Donald Trump’s net approval rating has once again hit a pathetic new low, hitting his worst reading since October 2017. 62% of Granite Staters disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy, down eight points in a single month.

This comes as a shock to no one, as Trump’s costly and chaotic trade wars with Canada have hammered New Hampshire’s small businesses, and Granite Staters are facing sky-high prices at the gas pump and the grocery store.

No one is sinking faster alongside Trump’s free fall than Kelly Ayotte, who thought Donald Trump was the “right choice” for the country. Ayotte continues to stay silent, as Trump wreaks havoc on New Hampshire’s economy. It’s no wonder Ayotte has the worst approval ratings of any first-term New Hampshire governor in more than 30 years.

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Granite Post: UNH poll: Trump’s slide in New Hampshire deepens. Ayotte and Sununu are running in his shadow