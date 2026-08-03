huntington & ellis, A Real Estate Agency Celebrates National RealTrends Recognition Across Brokerage

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- huntington & ellis, A Real Estate Agency earned multiple honors in the 2025 RealTrends Verified rankings, which recognize the nation's top-performing real estate brokerages, teams and agents based on verified transaction sides and sales volume. More than 60 agents and six teams were recognized among the nation's top-performing real estate professionals. The brokerage closed 2,496 transactions and surpassed $1.44 billion in sales volume in 2025, ranking No. 5 among all Clark County brokerages and the county's top-performing office by average transactions per agent.Leading the brokerage's recognition, The Craig Tann Group, led by broker and owner Craig Tann, ranked No. 3 nationally for transaction sides with 877 closings and No. 10 for sales volume with $485.93 million in sales. The team also ranked No. 1 in Nevada for both transaction sides and sales volume in the Best Real Estate Mega Team category."We are honored to have some of the most knowledgeable and diligent real estate professionals in Nevada, and it's rewarding to see their achievements being recognized on a national stage," said Craig Tann, broker and owner of huntington & ellis.Additional huntington & ellis teams earned recognition among the best in Nevada and the nation.The Jack Greenberg Group, recognized as a Best Real Estate Large Team, ranked No. 3 in Nevada for transaction sides and No. 2 for sales volume. Nationally, the team ranked No. 167 for transaction sides with 221 closings and No. 280 for sales volume with $102.33 million in sales.The Cordero Group was recognized as a Best Real Estate Medium Team, ranking No. 4 in Nevada for transaction sides and No. 8 for sales volume. Nationally, the team ranked No. 1,087 for transaction sides with 85 closings and No. 1,472 for sales volume with $40.79 million in sales.The Mumm Group was recognized as a Best Real Estate Small Team, ranking No. 1 in Nevada for transaction sides and No. 3 for sales volume. Nationally, the team ranked No. 100 for transaction sides with 150 closings and No. 561 for sales volume with $78.18 million in sales.The DeBartoli Real Estate Group was also recognized as a Best Real Estate Small Team, ranking No. 7 in Nevada for transaction sides and No. 6 for sales volume. Nationally, the group ranked No. 487 for transaction sides with 103 closings and No. 827 for sales volume with $65.97 million in sales.The Collective Group was also recognized as a Best Real Estate Small Team, ranking No. 8 in Nevada for transaction sides and No. 7 for sales volume. Nationally, the team ranked No. 817 for transaction sides with 89 closings and No. 863 for sales volume with $64.76 million in sales.In addition to the team's success, several huntington & ellis agents also earned individual recognition through RealTrends. John Sullivan, Gianni Sammarco, and Brian Mercado were recognized among the nation's top-performing independent real estate professionals. To see the full list of recognized agents and their rankings, visit: https://huntingtonandellis.com/blog/nevadas-top-real-estate-agents-and-teams-our-full-2026-realtrends-rankings "These results reflect the strength of our agents, the culture we've built and the trust our clients continue to place in us," said Tann. "We're truly scaling with intention."To learn more about the RealTrends Verified rankings, visit: https://www.realtrends.com/ranking/best-real-estate-agents-nevada/large-teams-volume/ To learn more about huntington & ellis, A Real Estate Agency, visit www.huntingtonandellis.com ABOUT HUNTINGTON & ELLIS, A REAL ESTATE AGENCYhuntington & ellis, A Real Estate Agency is a Las Vegas-based full-service real estate agency with more than two decades of experience. The agency is one of the top-producing real estate brokerages in Las Vegas with more than 180 real estate agents across 18 teams. In 2025, the agency completed more than $1.44 billion in sales volume, helping successfully market and close over 2,496 residential properties throughout the valley. For more information about huntington & ellis, A Real Estate Agency, visit www.huntingtonandellis.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.