Spokane County Clerk’s Office Remains Open During Emergency

The Spokane County Clerk’s Office remains open to the public in coordination with Spokane County Superior Court which is open (see attached news release). The Clerk’s Office is maintaining its normal working hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Clerk’s Office is also responding to their online website: [email protected] and their Customer Service phone line at (509) 477-2211. Customers are asked to use the electronic filing system to file documents. A link to the system is located on the Clerk’s website at www.spokanecounty.gov/clerk.

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