Flyhomes and Figure Partner to Bring Buy Before You Sell Loan Assets to Blockchain-Native Capital Markets Infrastructure

Buy your next home before you sell – move once

Through Figure’s decentralized warehouse marketplace, Democratized Prime, the partnership supports up to $2.4B annually in Flyhomes’ Buy Before You Sell volume.

Figure’s platform gives us a more efficient capital markets channel to support nationwide growth and help more lenders, brokers and agents offer Buy Before You Sell.” — Ryan Dibble, CFO and co-founder of Flyhomes

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flyhomes, the leading Buy Before You Sell platform for helping homeowners purchase their next home before selling their current one, today announced a new partnership with Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIGR; OPEN: FGRS) to support the continued growth of Flyhomes’ wholesale lending platform.

The partnership brings Flyhomes’ specialized Buy Before You Sell products to Figure’s decentralized warehouse marketplace, Democratized Prime, establishing an expandable financing framework capable of supporting up to $2.4 billion annually in Flyhomes’ Buy Before You Sell volume as adoption grows.

By moving these real-world assets onto blockchain rails, the collaboration combines Flyhomes’ innovative consumer platform with Figure’s full-stack infrastructure for programmatic liquidity, tokenization, and secondary market execution. Unlike legacy wholesale finance frameworks that rely on rigid, manual balance sheet intermediation, Figure’s marketplace model connects Flyhomes directly with a diverse universe of capital providers seeking institutional-grade yields.

Eligible loans originated by Flyhomes will flow directly through Figure’s marketplace, creating a more automated, transparent and efficient channel to support Flyhomes’ rapidly growing volume nationwide. Given the short duration of the underlying loans, assets are expected to mature out of the Democratized Prime facility through borrower repayment, providing investors with a naturally self-liquidating asset profile.

The partnership will also use Digital Asset Registry Technology, or DART, Figure’s next-generation blockchain-native e-note and lien registry that serves as an immutable alternative to MERS.

“Figure has built one of the most advanced capital markets platforms in lending, and that is exactly the kind of partner we need as Buy Before You Sell continues to gain nationwide adoption,” said Tushar Garg, CEO and co-founder of Flyhomes. “The housing industry talks a lot about mortgage rate lock-in, but there is another lock-in effect that is just as challenging: equity lock-in. Millions of homeowners have the financial strength to move, but their equity is trapped in the home they still need to sell. Flyhomes helps lenders, agents and homeowners unlock that equity, buy the next home first and move forward with greater certainty.”

Flyhomes empowers mortgage and real estate professionals to offer Buy Before You Sell solutions directly to their own customers. Its wholesale channel enables lenders and mortgage brokers to remain the originator of record, helps agents reduce transaction uncertainty and gives homeowners a more competitive path to their next home by helping them qualify, access equity and make stronger offers before their existing property is sold.

“Offering Buy Before You Sell at scale presents a complex capital challenge,” said Ryan Dibble, CFO and co-founder of Flyhomes. “Figure’s advanced technology platform gives us access to a more efficient capital markets channel, which is critical as we continue expanding nationwide. This partnership will enable us to support our growth while helping more lenders, brokers and agents bring Buy Before You Sell solutions to their customers.”

The partnership builds on Flyhomes’ evolution from a direct-to-consumer real estate company into a B2B2C platform serving the mortgage and real estate industries nationwide. Flyhomes has helped more than 12,000 families to execute more than $8 billion in transaction volume, working with more than 300 lending partners. That scale reflects a strong market need: high mortgage rates, limited inventory and transaction complexity have prevented many motivated homeowners from moving, even when they have significant equity. By combining Flyhomes’ Buy Before You Sell platform with Figure’s blockchain-native capital markets infrastructure, the partnership is designed to help more lenders, mortgage brokers and real estate agents give homeowners a clearer, more competitive path to their next home before selling their current one.

About Flyhomes

Flyhomes is the leading Buy Before You Sell platform helping homeowners purchase their next home before selling their current one. Through its wholesale and partner channels, Flyhomes enables lenders, mortgage brokers and real estate professionals to offer solutions that help customers access equity, reduce contingency risk and move with greater certainty. Flyhomes operates nationwide and works with more than 300 lending partners to bring Buy Before You Sell solutions to the homeowners they serve.

Flyhomes Mortgage, LLC, NMLS #1733272, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Flyhomes, Inc. 3120 139th Ave SE #STE 500, Bellevue, WA 98005. Equal Housing Lender.

For more information, visit Flyhomes.com

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