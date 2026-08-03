PGI Confirms 2026 Wisconsin Fireworks Festival and Annual Convention Remain on Schedule

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The Pyrotechnics Guild International (PGI) is pleased to confirm that the 2026 PGI Convention and the Wisconsin Fireworks Festival at WIR remains on schedule.

KAUKAUNA, WI, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pyrotechnics Guild International (PGI) is pleased to confirm that the 2026 PGI Convention and the public Wisconsin Fireworks Festival at Wisconsin International Raceway (WIR) remain on schedule and are moving forward as planned.

Recent severe storms and tornado activity impacted portions of the Fox Valley region, including Menasha, Neenah, and neighboring communities. Our thoughts remain with everyone affected as cleanup and recovery efforts continue.

"We recognize that many local families, businesses, and communities are facing challenges in the aftermath of these storms," said PGI leadership. "We are grateful for the efforts of first responders, utility crews, public works teams, and volunteers who are helping their neighbors recover. At this time, there are no changes to the PGI Convention or public fireworks festival schedule."

The PGI Convention is one of the world's premier pyrotechnics events, drawing fireworks enthusiasts, professionals, and spectators from across the United States and around the globe. The public-facing Wisconsin Fireworks Festival will feature three nights of extraordinary displays showcasing some of the nation's top fireworks talent.

Three Spectacular Public Shows

Attendees can experience:

• Saturday Night Grand Opening Display

• Wednesday Night Competition Showcase and Family Value Night

• Friday Night Grand Public Display

Each show night presents a completely different program featuring:

• Choreographed pyro-musicals

• Precision-timed aerial effects

• Giant display shells

• Fireballs and ground effects

• Wheels and specialty pyrotechnics

• Powerful sky salutes

• Drone segments

• Rare exhibition shells crafted by PGI members

Whether you're a lifelong fireworks enthusiast or attending your first major display, the Wisconsin Fireworks Festival promises an unforgettable experience.

Tickets On Sale Now

PGI strongly encourages guests to purchase tickets in advance, as attendance is expected to be strong and some seating options have already sold out.

Purchase tickets at: https://pgi.org/tickets

General admission seating is available in the grandstand bleachers, offering excellent views of the display field. Gates open at 6:00 p.m., with fireworks beginning after dark.

Ticket options include:

• Adult General Admission

• Children's Tickets (Ages 5-15)

• Free Admission for Children 4 and Under

• Limited VIP Experiences

• Multi-Night Discount Opportunities

Parking is free for attendees with pre-purchased event tickets.

A Unique Event Unlike Any Other

The PGI is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization dedicated to fireworks safety, education, training, and the advancement of the pyrotechnic arts. Revenue generated through memberships, convention registrations, sponsorships, and ticket sales helps support PGI's mission of promoting safe and responsible fireworks operation.

The Wisconsin Fireworks Festival is the public showcase portion of the annual PGI Convention, allowing spectators to witness displays typically seen only by dedicated pyrotechnic enthusiasts and industry professionals.

Learn More and Buy Tickets

For complete information on show schedules, seating options, parking, lodging, and ticket packages, visit:

https://pgi.org/tickets

Guests are encouraged to secure tickets early and plan ahead for what promises to be one of the most exciting fireworks events in North America.

About the Pyrotechnics Guild International

Founded in 1969, the Pyrotechnics Guild International (PGI) is the world's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to fireworks safety, education, and the advancement of the pyrotechnic arts. PGI members include hobbyists, professional display operators, manufacturers, and fireworks enthusiasts from around the world.

Media Contact:

Pyrotechnics Guild International (PGI)

https://www.pgi.org

https://pgi.org/tickets

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