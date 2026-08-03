Online pet licensing system up and running for County residents

Online pet licensing is available for Mesa County residents. The new system went online at the end of last month and provides access for people to follow legally required pet licensing.

The system is designed to make licensing more convenient for residents while helping Animal Services manage licensing records more efficiently and reunite lost pets with their owners. Veterinarians who previously sold animal licenses on behalf of Mesa County are no longer authorized to do so.

Docupet is the official pet licensing partner of Mesa County. Residents outside of Grand Junction city limits can now use the Docupet website to purchase pet licenses. A one-year license is $15, and a three-year license is $30.

Earlier this year, Mesa County updated its animal licensing process to support the transition to online licensing and eliminate situations in which some residents could be required to obtain licenses from more than one jurisdiction.

Animal licenses help Animal Services identify lost pets and return them to their owners as quickly as possible. Licensing also supports responsible pet ownership and helps Animal Services maintain accurate records.

Residents who live within Grand Junction city limits can now purchase or renew animal licenses online through the City of Grand Junction's licensing portal.