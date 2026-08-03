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GVT Student Pass Program for Middle and High School Students

Effective beginning 12:01 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2026, until further notice. These restrictions apply to all private land and BLM managed public lands within the boundaries of the Grand Junction Field Office. For more information visit the Fire Restrictions webpage.
 

Find out the latest on the Snyder Fire.

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GVT Student Pass Program for Middle and High School Students

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