RapidRide is coming to south Seattle in 2032!

It will be the first RapidRide line to operate in south Seattle, bringing frequent service to one of the busiest bus corridors in King County while connecting transit to the Link light rail 1 line in the Rainier Valley. The RapidRide R Line will upgrade the current Route 7 serving neighborhoods from Downtown Seattle, Chinatown-International District (including Little Saigon), Mount Baker, Columbia City, Hillman City, Brighton, Dunlap, Rainier Valley and Rainier Beach.

Project overview

Route 7 is one of the Metro’s busiest routes, serving over 11,000 people every day. Scheduled to begin service in 2032, the RapidRide R Line aims to improve transit travel time, reliability and rider experience through the following upgrades to the route:

Upgraded transit stations and shelters

Enhanced lighting and passenger amenities

Bus-only lanes

Signal upgrades to reduce delays

Safer pedestrian access to transit

Planning resumes for RapidRide R Line

Metro is moving forward with the RapidRide R Line after design work was paused due to funding challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the project was on hold, the corridor continued to grow and change. The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) completed street, sidewalk, and intersection improvements, and new housing and businesses were built along the route.

To prepare the project to move forward, Metro reviewed these changes and is updating the RapidRide R Line design to reflect current conditions. This work helps build on recent investments, prevents duplication of completed improvements, and ensures the project is prepared for the next phase of design.

Attend an open house

Learn about the RapidRide R Line project, ask questions and share your feedback at an upcoming open house.

In-person

Virtual

Wednesday, August 19 from noon to 1:00 pm (Zoom meeting ID: 851 2156 4685)

from noon to 1:00 pm (Zoom meeting ID: 851 2156 4685) Saturday, August 22 from 11:00 a.m. to noon (Zoom meeting ID: 823 7413 2513)

Community Engagement

Prior to the project’s pause, between June 2019 and March 2020, Metro reached out to the communities along the proposed RapidRide R Line.

Phase One focused on engaging Rainier Valley residents, introducing the project, and gathering input on transportation needs.

Phase Two involved sharing proposed station locations, gathering feedback, and intentional, inclusive outreach that included briefings, walking tours, in person and online open houses in multiple languages, outreach at community events and bus stops, and conversations with community groups, Route 7 operators, and elected officials. Community feedback on station locations, access improvements, and roadway upgrades directly helped shape and refine the preferred concept.

In the third phase of engagement, Metro shared information about the final preferred concept. That included station locations, proposed features, projects that enhance bus speed and reliability, and projects to make it easier and safer to get to the bus.

Now that Metro has restarted this work, the project will continue with its final phase of engagement by re-introducing the proposed work and re-engaging community members. Outreach activities will consist of outreach across neighborhoods, engaging property owners, hosting virtual and in-person Open House, updating the website, and providing briefings upon request. This engagement phase will run from August 1st to the 31st.

Frequently Asked Questions