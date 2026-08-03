Children of FBI National Academy Associates Conference Experience Volusia County’s Junior Lifeguard Camp

Posted On: August 3, 2026

Volusia County Beach Safety welcomed the children of attendees participating in the FBI National Academy Associates conference at the Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach today for a one-day Junior Lifeguard Camp focused on beach safety, ocean awareness, and water rescue skills.

Held as part of the conference experience in partnership with the Volusia Sheriff's Office, the camp introduced participants to the fundamentals of beach safety through hands-on activities led by Beach Safety personnel. Throughout the day, children learned about ocean awareness, basic water rescue techniques, physical fitness, teamwork, and leadership while gaining a better understanding of the knowledge and skills lifeguards use to help keep beachgoers safe.

One of the day's highlights was the division's interactive Rip Current Simulator, which gave participants a realistic demonstration of how rip currents form, how to recognize them, and the safest ways to respond if caught in one.

Through programs like the Junior Lifeguard Camp, Volusia County Beach Safety helps young people develop water safety knowledge, leadership skills, and an appreciation for the important role lifeguards play in protecting residents and visitors while inspiring the next generation of beach safety professionals.