CACFP provides free meals to thousands of New Mexicans in FY27

SANTA FE – The Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) is providing free nutritious meals and snacks to thousands of New Mexicans at participating child care centers, schools, and adult care facilities statewide in Fiscal Year 27.

Meals are offered at no cost to families at most participating centers, including Head Start programs, public and private pre-K, licensed child care, before- and after-school programs, emergency shelters, hospitals and clinics, and adult day care centers.

Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and administered by the Early Childhood Education and Care Department (ECECD), CACFP provides reimbursements for nutritious meals and snacks to eligible children and adults in various care settings across the state.

All participants at any of the listed locations will be offered the same meals and/or snacks with no physical segregation or other discriminatory action against any person.

A full list of sponsoring organizations, independent centers and care facilities approved to administer CACFP is available in the ECECD Family Nutrition Bureau Materials Library under “CACFP Centers — General Information,” in the file labeled “FY26 CACFP Center Sponsors 7-23-26.”

To learn more about CACFP, including eligibility and how to access free meals, visit the Family Nutrition Bureau page.

For information on CACFP guidelines, regulations, sponsoring organizations or qualifications to participate in New Mexico, call 1-800-EAT-COOL or 505-827-9961.

USDA Nondiscrimination Statement

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability, age, marital status, family/parental status, income derived from a public assistance program, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity, in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA (not all bases apply to all programs). Remedies and complaint filing deadlines vary by program or incident.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the State or local Agency that administers the program or contact USDA through the Telecommunications Relay Service at 711 (voice and TTY). Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program discrimination complaint, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, AD-3027, found online at How to File a Program Discrimination Complaint and at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Mail Stop 9410, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; Fax: (202) 690-7442; or Email: program.intake@usda.gov.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.

Para Español: Llame al 800-845-6136.