RRC and Texas A&M Partner to Advance Fire Prevention Training for Oil and Gas Inspectors

August 03, 2026

Attendees and RRC leadership pose August 3 in Austin during the inaugural class of the Electrical Transmission and Distribution course

AUSTIN – Today, Executive Director Wei Wang welcomed RRC inspectors to the Austin headquarters for training on advanced fire prevention and electrical safety codes. To enhance inspector expertise and ensure safer field operations, the RRC has partnered with the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service to introduce a new fire-prevention training program. This initiative is designed to equip oil and gas inspectors with practical skills to identify and mitigate wildfire risks and electrical hazards.

Thirty RRC oil and gas field inspectors from across the state attended the inaugural Electrical Transmission and Distribution (ET&D) course in Austin, August 3-4. In addition to RRC’s internal training implemented last year, this class provided inspectors with hands-on instruction in evaluating the operation and maintenance of electrical power lines at well sites and other oil and gas production facilities, further expanding their technical expertise in field safety and compliance.

The ET&D program provides participants with essential, lifesaving instructions to increase awareness of the factors that contribute to injuries among electric utility personnel and to reinforce best practices for reducing those hazards. The 10-hour course delivers comprehensive training in electrical safety principles and hazard recognition, aligned with OSHA requirements. Upon successful completion, participants earn their OSHA 10-hour card with a specialized ET&D endorsement, underscoring their advanced competency in electrical safety.

“Preventing wildfires starts with proactive, informed inspection in the field and our partnership with Texas A&M allows us to provide essential, life-saving training to our inspectors,” said Wei Wang, RRC Executive Director. “This effort highlights our strong commitment to protecting communities and natural resources throughout Texas, while also enhancing the responsible oversight that strengthens our state’s energy sector.”

This course provides additional training to support enforcement of 16 Texas Administrative Code § 21(l), which requires that the operation and maintenance of electrical power lines by oil and gas operators comply with the National Electrical Code. The development of this course responds to the heightened awareness of this issue, as reflected by the passage of House Bill 143 in the 89th Texas Legislative Session.

This collaborative training will enhance enforcement of these requirements by RRC inspectors.