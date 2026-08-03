Cumberland County Commissioners Aug. 3 Regular Meeting Wrap-Up

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – The following is a summary of the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting held on Aug. 3, 2026, at 9 a.m. in Room 118 of the Judge E. Maurice Braswell Cumberland County Courthouse. Agendas and supporting materials are available at www.cumberlandcountync.gov/commissioners.

Commissioner Henry Tyson led the invocation and Pledge of Allegiance.

PRESENTATIONS

A. Proclamation Honoring the Delta Gamma Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma RHO Sorority, Inc.

Vice Chairwoman Veronica Jones presented a proclamation honoring the Delta Gamma Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. for its service and support of National Breastfeeding Month through Project CRADLE Care and the Women’s Wellness Initiative. Members of the local chapter received the proclamation.

B. Proclamation Recognizing World Breastfeeding Week and Black Breastfeeding Week in Cumberland County

Vice Chairwoman Veronica Jones presented a proclamation recognizing World Breastfeeding Week and Black Breastfeeding Week in Cumberland County. World Breastfeeding Week is Aug. 1 - 7. Black Breastfeeding Week is Aug. 25 - 31. Mamas Village Fayetteville received the proclamation.

RECOGNITIONS

A. FAMPO Transportation Planner Taccarra Thomas for American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP) Certification

The Board recognized Taccarra Thomas, Planner I with the Fayetteville Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (FAMPO), for earning the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP) designation through the American Planning Association. FAMPO is a division of the County’s Planning and Inspections Department.

The AICP credential is a nationally recognized certification that reflects advanced professional knowledge, leadership and a commitment to excellence in urban planning. The designation is awarded following a rigorous examination that emphasizes academic preparation, practical field experience and ongoing professional development.

B. Human Resources Liaison Taylor Young and Ignite Intern Emma Zylka for Obtaining Society of Human Resources Certified Professional (SHRM-CP) Credential

The Board recognized Human Resources Liaison Taylor Young and Summer 2026 Ignite Intern Emma Zylka for earning the Society for Human Resource Management Certified Professional (SHRM‑CP) credential.

The SHRM‑CP is one of the human resources profession’s leading nationally recognized certifications, demonstrating competency in employment law, talent acquisition, employee relations, organizational leadership, ethical practice and strategic workforce management.

1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

The Board unanimously approved the agenda. with the following changes:

Removal of item Consent Agenda Item 2B, Proclamation Honoring Former Commissioner Johnnie Evans, and addition of the item as 3A under Items of Business.

Addition of item 2H, Approval of Proclamation Recognizing Emergency Management Month.

2. CONSENT AGENDA

The Board unanimously approved the following Consent Agenda items unless otherwise noted:

A. Approval of the June 1, 2026, Regular Meeting Minutes

B. Approval of a Proclamation Honoring Former Commissioner Johnnie Evans This item was moved to Items of Business 3A by unanimous vote.

C. Approval of FY27 Community Transportation Program (CTP) Drug and Alcohol Policy

D. Approval of FY2026-2027 Tax Levy Charge to the Collector

E. Approval of Tax Collector’s Preliminary Report and Proposed Annual Settlement

F. Approval to Pay Prior Year Invoice

G. Approval of a Joint 911 Taskforce

H. Approval of Proclamation Recognizing Emergency Management Month This item was added by unanimous vote.

3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS

A. Approval of a Proclamation Honoring Former Commissioner Johnnie Evans This item was moved from Consent Agenda item 2B to Items of Business by unanimous vote.

Former Commissioner Johnnie Evans passed on July 23, 2026. The Board unanimously approved a proclamation honoring his legacy.

4. NOMINATIONS

There were no nominations for this meeting.

5. APPOINTMENTS

There were no appointments for this meeting.

6. CLOSED SESSION

The Board entered Closed Session to discuss:

Attorney Client Matter Pursuant to NCGS 143-318.11(a)(3)

Real Property Acquisition Pursuant to NCGS 143-318.11(a)(5)

Personal Matter Pursuant to NCGS 143-318.11(a)(6)

Following Closed Session, no action was taken.

The meeting was adjourned at 12:05 p.m.

The next regular Board of Commissioners meeting will be on Aug. 17 at 6:45 p.m. in Room 118 of the Judge E. Maurice Braswell Cumberland County Courthouse.

Board of Commissioners Regular Meetings and Agenda Sessions are livestreamed on the County’s YouTube Channel. Cumberland County can be found on social media by searching CCNCGov.