2027 Budget Hearings Scheduled for Finney County and Sewer Districts 1, 2, 3, and 4

The governing body of Finney County will meet on September 8, 2026, at 9:00 AM at the Finney County Administrative Center, Commission Chambers, for the purpose of hearing and answering objections of taxpayers relating to the proposed use of all funds and the amount of ad valorem tax and Revenue Neutral Rate.

Detailed budget information is available at the Finney County Clerk's Office and will be available at this hearing.





The governing body will meet on September 8, 2026, at 9:10 AM at the Finney County Administrative Center, Commission Chambers, for the purpose of hearing and answering objections of taxpayers relating to the proposed use of all funds and the amount of ad valorem tax and Revenue Neutral Rate.

Detailed budget information is available at the Finney County Clerk's Office and will be available at this hearing.





The governing body of Eastside Sewer District No. 2 will meet on September 8, 2026, at 9:15 AM at the Finney County Administrative Center, Commission Chambers, for the purpose of hearing and answering objections of taxpayers relating to the proposed use of all funds and the amount of ad valorem tax and Revenue Neutral Rate.

Detailed budget information is available at the Finney County Clerk's Office and will be available at this hearing.





The governing body of Eastside Sewer District No. 3 will meet on September 8, 2026, at 9:20 AM at the Finney County Administrative Center, Commission Chambers, for the purpose of hearing and answering objections of taxpayers relating to the proposed use of all funds and the amount of ad valorem tax and Revenue Neutral Rate.

Detailed budget information is available at the Finney County Clerk's Office and will be available at this hearing.





The governing body of Eastside Sewer District No. 4 will meet on September 8, 2026, at 9:25 AM at the Finney County Administrative Center, Commission Chambers, for the purpose of hearing and answering objections of taxpayers relating to the proposed use of all funds and the amount of ad valorem tax and Revenue Neutral Rate.

Detailed budget information is available at the Finney County Clerk's Office and will be available at this hearing.