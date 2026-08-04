Peregrine Energy Partners Completes Five Mineral and Royalty Acquisitions Across the Appalachian, DJ and Permian Basins

Weld County, CO

Transactions add approximately 3,680 net royalty acres and interests in more than 1,050 producing wells and properties

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peregrine Energy Partners (“Peregrine”), a private purchaser of oil and natural gas mineral and royalty interests, today announced the completion of three separate acquisitions encompassing approximately 3,680 net mineral and royalty acres across Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado and New Mexico.The transactions include two acquisitions in the Marcellus Shale region of Pennsylvania and West Virginia along with two diversified mineral and royalty portfolios in Colorado’s DJ Basin. Lastly, Peregrine added a producing mineral position on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin in Eddy County, New Mexico. Collectively, the acquired assets include interest in more than 1,240 producing wells, together with meaningful near-term development and longer-term inventory.“These acquisitions reflect the type of balanced portfolio Peregrine continues to pursue: established production and current cash flow, exposure to high-quality operators, and additional value that can be realized through future development,” said C.J. Tibbs, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Peregrine. “Completing five distinct transactions in a fairly short timeframe also demonstrates our team’s ability to evaluate complex mineral portfolios and provide sellers with a clear, dependable path to closing.”Appalachian Basin Mineral AcquisitionPeregrine acquired a cash-flowing overriding royalty interest portfolio in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The Coterra-operated position encompasses approximately 936 gross acres and interests in 86 producing horizontal wells, with over 50 DUCs and PUDs. The portfolio provides exposure to both the Upper and Lower Marcellus, combining established natural gas production with visible near-term development and longer-term inventory in one of the basin’s most active operating areas.A second Appalachian acquisition added a diversified, natural gas-weighted mineral and royalty portfolio spanning Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The properties include interests in 53 producing wells, 1 permitted well and 14 PUD locations, with exposure to the Marcellus and Utica/Point Pleasant formations. Operated by companies including EQT and Range Resources, the portfolio provides a broad base of existing production alongside meaningful future development potential.Expansion into DJ Basin PositionThe two Colorado acquisitions comprise approximately 3,245 net royalty acres in the core of the DJ Basin. The total portfolio includes interests in 1,105 producing wells, 24 DUC’s, and 220+ PUD locations.The position is diversified across several active DJ Basin operators, including Chevron, Bison Operating, OXY, SM Energy, EOG and Verdad Resources. Its acreage provides exposure to the basin’s stacked Niobrara and Codell intervals, including established production and opportunities for additional development across multiple benches.“The DJ Basin continues to stand out for its combination of established infrastructure, repeatable development and multiple productive horizons,” said Josh Prier, Managing Director of Peregrine. “These two acquisitions complement one another well. They provide broad exposure to producing assets while also giving Peregrine participation in DUC conversions, additional Niobrara and Codell development, and the continued optimization of legacy wells.”Entry into the Northwest ShelfPeregrine’s New Mexico acquisition consists of approximately 40 net mineral acres in Eddy County on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin. The interests include all depths and are currently producing from five wells targeting multiple Yeso intervals operated by Riley Exploration Permian.“The Eddy County acquisition expands our Permian footprint with a concentrated, oil-weighted producing position under an experienced operator,” Prier added. “Alongside our DJ Basin acquisitions, it strengthens the geographic and operator diversification of Peregrine’s mineral portfolio.”Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.About Peregrine Energy PartnersPeregrine Energy Partners is a private purchaser of oil and natural gas mineral and royalty interests. Over more than 15 years, Peregrine has helped more than 500 owners evaluate or sell their mineral rights and has completed more than $400 million in transactions. The company works directly with mineral and royalty owners across the United States, providing transparent evaluations, flexible transaction structures and a straightforward closing process.To learn more about Peregrine Energy Partners or request an evaluation of mineral and royalty interests, visit www.peregrinelp.com Media and Transaction InquiriesC.J. TibbsCo-Founder and Managing DirectorPeregrine Energy Partnerscj@peregrinelp.com(214) 329-1432Josh PrierManaging DirectorPeregrine Energy Partnersjosh@peregrinelp.com(303) 256-6275

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