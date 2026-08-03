Utah Home Remodel Experts Adds Home Additions To Its Lineup Of Remodeling Services

Sandy-based home addition contractor expands its full-service offering after years of steady growth across the Wasatch Front.

Additions are where everything we’ve built as a company comes together — design, planning, structural work, and finish craftsmanship all in one project.” — Taylor Sorenson, Founder & President

SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Utah Home Remodel Experts , a full-service residential remodeling contractor serving the Wasatch Front, today announced the addition of Home Additions to its lineup of services. As a home addition contractor , the company now designs and builds room additions, in-law suites, garage conversions, and full second-story expansions for homeowners who love where they live but need more space to live in it.The announcement marks a natural next step for a company that has grown steadily across every corner of the home. Over the past several years, Utah Home Remodel Experts has expanded its work in kitchen remodels, bathroom remodels, basement finishing, and whole-home remodeling — building a reputation for craftsmanship, clear communication, and a process that finishes renovations on scope and on budget. Home additions extend that same approach to the most ambitious project a homeowner can take on: adding new, permanent square footage to a house.The expansion also responds to a clear shift in the market. With higher interest rates making a move to a larger home far more expensive, many Utah homeowners who need more room are choosing to add on to the house they already own rather than take on a new, higher-rate mortgage. Building up or out lets them gain the space a growing family needs while keeping the home — and the favorable rate — they already have.The company’s home addition work covers the full range of ways families outgrow their homes: master suite additions, in-law and multigenerational suites, expanded kitchens and living areas, home offices, and dedicated bedrooms and bonus rooms. Typical additions run 500 to 1,000 square feet and are built to blend seamlessly with the existing home, so new space feels original to the house rather than tacked on.What sets the company apart as a home addition contractor is its pre-construction planning process. Before any framing begins, the company defines the full scope, materials, and budget — and handles architectural design, engineering, and permitting — so homeowners know exactly what they are getting and what it will cost. Addition foundations are built using energy-efficient Insulated Concrete Forms (ICFs), and the entire project is managed through a documented 12-step process, from first consultation to final walkthrough.That certainty is a deliberate contrast to the cost overruns and finger-pointing that homeowners often fear on large projects. Utah Home Remodel Experts manages its specialists and subcontractors under one roof, giving clients a single point of contact and backing its work with a limited lifetime labor and workmanship warranty. The approach has earned an “Excellent” rating across more than 125 Google reviews.Rooted in a multi-generational Utah construction family, Utah Home Remodel Experts builds on the philosophy captured in its tagline, “Your Vision. Our Expertise. A Remodel Done Right.” Adding home additions lets the company carry that ethos into every stage of a home’s life — from a first kitchen remodel to the room that makes space for a growing family.Home addition services are available now to homeowners throughout the Wasatch Front. Homeowners considering an addition can request a free consultation, and can review a detailed breakdown of what additions cost in the company's guide, How Much Does a Home Addition Cost in Utah? ABOUT UTAH HOME REMODEL EXPERTSUtah Home Remodel Experts is a full-service residential remodeling company based in Sandy, Utah, serving homeowners across the Wasatch Front. Founded and led by Salt Lake County native Taylor Sorenson, the company specializes in kitchen remodels, bathroom remodels, basement finishing, whole-home remodeling, and home additions. The company is built on a foundation of craftsmanship, integrity, and transparent pricing, with a pre-construction planning process designed to eliminate surprises and a limited lifetime labor and workmanship warranty behind every project.

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